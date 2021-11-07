HUNTINGTON — The NYC Big Book Award recognized “The Other Morgans” by Carter Taylor Seaton in the category of Cultural Heritage as a Distinguished Favorite in the 2021 NYC Big Book Awards, according to a news release.
The competition is judged by publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and “distinguished favorites” are based on overall excellence.
“The Other Morgans” is set in 2015-16 and poses the question: What would you do if you were given the chance to leave your hardscrabble life on a West Virginia dirt farm to accept the unexpected inheritance of a substantial estate near Charlottesville, Virginia? Throw in a boyfriend who opposes your move, some coal company vultures who have been eyeing your property for mountaintop removal mining, and a young daughter you’ll have to temporarily leave behind, and you’ve got the first few dilemmas AJ Porter faces in the novel. Accepting the inheritance comes with unforeseen problems in Virginia, as well: a conniving bookkeeper, a secretary with a secret and a snooty society uninterested in accepting a country girl.
“We are elated to highlight these authors’ books, recognize their excellence and share their achievements,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”
For more information, visit www.nycbigbookaward.com/ 2021winners.
Local author publishes 9th novel
Local author Claudia Terry Pemberton’s ninth novel, “Finding Faith,” is a Christian thriller that chronicles a young woman’s journey to find truth after she survives an abduction and crime that tests her faith in God.
While a 50-hour search is underway for the main character, Faith Fanelli, Faith is left searching as well — searching for her faith in the God she had trusted for over 20 years.
Terry Pemberton was born and raised in Huntington. After working for 38 years, Claudia retired from Cabell County Schools. She is a breast cancer survivor and a advocate for yearly mammograms, which she credits for saving her life.
“Finding Faith” is available in both softcover and Kindle on Amazon.com and is available locally in downtown Huntington at The Inner Geek and The Red Caboose.
‘Dopesick’ author part of Charleston event
Beth Macy and Robert Gipe will be at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. in Charleston, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, for an afternoon of book talks, signings and discussions.
Macy is an award-winning journalist and bestselling nonfiction writer whose books include 2019’s “Dopesick,” which was short-listed for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and is currently being adapted as a limited miniseries for Hulu.
Kentucky-based Robert Gipe is the author of a trilogy of award winning illustrated novels and short fiction and nonfiction pieces published through various publications. His work highlights the struggles and unique characteristics of the Appalachian South, with his first novel “Trampoline” going on to win the Weatherford Award for Fiction. He also served as a consultant on the Hulu adaptation of “Dopesick.”
Masks are required at the event, which also will be livestreamed on the store’s Facebook page.