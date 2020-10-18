West Virginia native and New York City author Ben Adducchio is releasing his novel “The Shortage” to Amazon’s self publishing services.
“The Shortage” is an adventure/fantasy novel set in New York City during the COVID pandemic. A courageous young journalist, Janine Gomes, is investigating a crime wave in the city when the pandemic hits and she learns that the vampire population is behind the crimes.
While she gets closer to the truth, the vampires close in on her as the virus terrorizes the city. She must enlist the aid of another vampire to defeat the evil ... but can she trust him? Her journey brings her into an underground world of revenge and betrayal.
“This is a novel anyone can enjoy. It’s quite suspenseful. I want people to just pick up this book and have a really good time with it,” Adducchio said in a news release.
“The Shortage” is available in paperback and ebook formats at amazon.com. Adducchio is a New York City writer/actor. This is his first novel.
Former Huntington resident co-writes collection of Christian narratives
“Yours Is the Kingdom,” a collection of narratives that tell the story of God’s kingdom and His plans, is the creation of published authors Yvonne Jones, a writer who spent 45 years of her life in Huntington serving her community, and Shayla Jones, a writer who has spent the past 14 years also serving her community and managing youth development programs.
“My daughter Shayla and I ... wrote the book because we realized people have trouble reading the Bible from cover to cover, but have a desire to do so,” Yvonne Jones said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch.
“Yours Is the Kingdom” is a compilation of stories taken exclusively from the Scriptures of the Holy Bible, but written like a novel for easy reading, the women said in a news release.
“It is a story of a king, His Kingdom, and an invitation to become a member of His royal family,” they wrote. “Jesus came to restore the dominion of the Kingdom of God to Earth. Through the pages of this book, the love of God for His creation and His desire to live among us unfolds. Jesus redeems mankind to their original relationship with the Almighty God and restores man’s place in the Garden of Eden — a place of rest, provision, and complete reliance on the Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, the book aims to offer readers wisdom and clarity. It also will help everyone get a jump start into reading the entire Bible.
A synopsis of “Yours Is the Kingdom” is available to view on YouTube. It is available for purchase at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.