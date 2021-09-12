MADISON, Tenn. — A book written by Ashland native Pamela K. Orgeron has been nominated for a 2021 Author Elite Award.
Orgeron’s book, “Why Didn’t They Hear Us,” was nominated in the self-help category. The book addresses the causes, consequences and solutions to children in America feeling unheard, and includes abused, neglected and foster children.
People can support Orgeron by participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation by visiting AuthorEliteAwards.com and clicking the “Vote Now” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the “Self-Help” category, then find and click on “Why Didn’t They Hear Us.”
The top 10 finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards red carpet session Oct. 22 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced that evening.
Orgeron earned an undergraduate degree in journalism from Marshall University, and she received both an M.A. and Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree in adult and higher education, counseling specialization, from Morehead State University.
The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards ceremony.
