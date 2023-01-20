HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Public Library’s Books on Wheels program aims to deliver the library and its services to those who may not have access to them otherwise.
During the pandemic, library staff wanted to expand outreach and extension services for underserved populations and the idea for Books on Wheels was born, according to library circulation employee Jeff Tigchelaar.
“This was mainly for people who might have a difficult time being able to get out to the library. They might have mobility issues; a lot of them are senior citizens,” Tigchelaar said. “It was a way to reach out to them, especially during the pandemic.”
The program consists of once-monthly book deliveries that were originally meant to be contactless, but Tigchelaar said it’s evolved into the opposite, as many patrons look forward to the interactions as much as the book dropoffs.
“A lot of these people need or want that interaction, and I got the sense that for a lot of these people, I might be the only interaction they have that day or that week,” Tigchelaar said. “As long as I can, I’ll chat with them or lend an ear.”
Deliveries take place during the fourth Thursday of every month. In addition to books, patrons can request CDs, movies, audiobooks or a combination of materials. Tigchelaar curates each drop off selection specific to the patrons he serves.
“I’ve gotten to know each individual patron based on their tastes and interests, and they give me a little bit of direction in terms of what they’re looking for, like maybe some favorite authors or genres, but for the most part they trust me to pick out stuff that they’ll enjoy, and it’s worked out pretty well,” he said. “I try to give them some variety and haven’t had any complaints.”
The relationships he’s been able to form with patrons who he otherwise wouldn’t have had the chance to meet is Tigchelaar’s favorite aspect of being part of the Books on Wheels program.
“These are people who, chances are, they wouldn’t have come into our branch, and I enjoy the relationships and the monthly visits, catching up with people, getting to know them, and then also being able to provide them with that essential service,” he said.
Books on Wheels ran its first delivery in February 2021, and Tigchelaar has been involved since the beginning.
“A lot of these people are so incredibly grateful for this service, and they’re really happy to see you,” he said.
Books on Wheels is made possible by a collaboration between the Cabell County Public Library and the Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO). The program serves Cabell County Library patrons, as Tigchelaar is currently the only Books on Wheels staff member.
Depending on the library budget and support, Sara Ramezani, assistant director for popular services at the library, said Books on Wheels could eventually be expanded to more people in the future, with more materials also being delivered. Those with mobility issues or who are homebound would be the primary focus of any expansion of services.
Ramezani said if someone falls under the CCCSO umbrella, they could request a registration form for the program that library staff could approve.
“That’s where the staff communicate with them,” Ramezani said. “The form was created with coordination with CCCSO, but if we hear somebody from outside and they’re under the umbrella of CCCSO, I think they can request it from (Tigchelaar) and he would sign them in.”
The name Books on Wheels stemmed from Meals on Wheels, another CCCSO homebound service. Cabell County Public Library staff also presented the idea at the West Virginia Library Association Fall Conference last year, and Ramezani said other libraries statewide would be welcome to develop the program for their communities as well.
“For those counties it’s up to the libraries, their directors and their programming ideas,” Ramezani said.
The library is always looking for new, innovative ideas to service the community, Ramezani said.
“We always adopt, evolve and change,” Ramezani said. “Because programming and outreach are a huge part of the library services now. It is more than just reading a book; it’s a lot more about connection, education, all those things.
“Libraries are open now every day, in your pocket, in your car. Just make sure you have a library card. If you have ideas or a new need, just contact circulation,” she continued.
Those interested in learning more about any of the library’s programs, including Books on Wheels, may contact circulation@cabellcountylib.org or sara.ramezani@cabellcountylib.org.