CHARLESTON — On Oct. 29, local artist Wyatt Hill debuted his first official single during a performance at Taylor Books in Charleston.
Hill, 18, graduated from Boone County’s Scott High School this year and grew up with music being a huge part of his life.
His father, Jay Hill, acted as a manager for Jesco White, and played guitar for White during his performances.
“When they filmed ‘The Dancing Outlaw,’ the MTV guys were there, just musicians in and out of the house that I grew up around to influence me.”
Although Hill started playing drums at the age of 3, he didn’t start playing guitar until he was 13.
Hill describes his music as pop rock, with “more pop than rock.”
Hill has stayed busy performing covers for years, but he is starting to release original music he has written. He plans to release a four-song EP before 2022 ends, but he doesn’t have a definitive date in mind yet.
“When I played my first show at Taylor Books, I was in seventh grade, but leading up to that my dad pretty much taught me stuff in the influence of music that my mom and father listened to, and that’s really my biggest influences, is my parents,” said Hill.
“Our Love” is available on YouTube, and will soon be available on all other major streaming platforms.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.