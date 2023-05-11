Boone County, W.Va., singer-songwriter Logan Halstead will perform at The Loud in Huntington on Saturday, May 13. He released his debut album "Dark Black Coal" on the Thirty Tigers label earlier this month.
HUNTINGTON — One year ago, the Laurel County Public Library filmed and posted a video of singer-songwriter Logan Halstead performing his original songs at their facility in London, Kentucky. With just an acoustic guitar and his voice, Halstead presents his music with surprising confidence during this intimate concert, which is impressive considering he was only 17 years old at the time.
Now 19 years old, Halstead released his debut album “Dark Black Coal” on the Thirty Tigers label earlier this month and the response has been positive.
This Saturday night, Halstead brings his original songs to Huntington for a show at The Loud Beer Garden.
Halstead writes songs about what he knows, about the life he has experienced in Kentucky and more recently in Boone County, West Virginia.
As Halstead begins the song “Dark Black Coal,” which is one of 12 cuts found on his debut recording, all produced by Lawrence Rothman, his true-story lyrics kick in.
“Well you ain’t got no life anymore, you stay in a dark coal mine, working away every day, with your wife and kids on your mind, You wake up in the morning and grab your hard hat, pray that you make it back home, Your body is aching and you just can’t take it, mining that dark black coal.”
“My dad, my uncle, my papaw, and most of the men in my family worked in the mines around Boone County,” Halstead said in an exclusive interview with The Herald-Dispatch. “I was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and then we lived in Stanton, Kentucky, for the first few years of my life. But mostly, I was raised and grew up in Boone County in Comfort, West Virginia.”
Extended family encouraged Halstead to pursue music as a kid.
“My dad played the guitar, but I never learned much from him as we didn’t really have a relationship,” said Halstead. “I’m not sure who gave me my first-ever guitar, though, but I do have a photo of me when I was 3 years old and holding a guitar and wearing sunglasses. But, I will say that my uncle was the one who bought me my first Martin guitar, and it’s the same one I played at my first show, and it’s the same one that I still use to this day. While growing up, I have loved all kinds of music, so it’s hard to say who my musical heroes are, but I did mostly like rock music back then, including bands like Metallica, Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Rush. Today, however, I’m mostly influenced by people like Nick Jamerson, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton.”
When it comes to his original songwriting, Halstead chose to write about his real experiences, with his aforementioned musical influences setting a good example as to what is possible when an artist sticks to his roots.
“I just write and sing about what I like,” said Halstead. “I don’t think about it commercially, because if I like a song or have a feeling about it, I just go with it. The new songs usually hit me while I’m driving or walking around, sometimes. When that happens, something will come to me in a flash and then I will write it down. Then, I might have to sit down to flesh them out. But luckily, the new songs mostly smack me in the face.”
The future looks bright for Halstead as music lovers are beginning to appreciate his work. Writer Trigger Coroneus of the influential roots and outlaw country website Saving Country Music says this about him, “Halstead has already proven himself to be wise beyond his age, and has been welcomed into the cadre of songwriters from coal country and beyond, including Arlo McKinley, who featured Logan on the song ‘Back Home’ last year. The question about Halstead is the same one for so many of the songwriting hopefuls pouring out of the Appalachian region: Do they have the originality to grow out of the shadows of folks like Tyler Childers?”
This is a boom time for West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky artists, considering the success of the aforementioned Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton as well as other regional musicians such as Sierra Ferrell, El Dorodo, Charles Wesley Godwin, Arlo McKinley, Cole Chaney and John R. Miller. Roots country acts like Zach Bryan and 49 Winchester are also paving new paths to popularity.
“Opening a show for Zach Bryan was a really cool experience,” said Halstead. “Zach definitely took care of Cole Chaney and myself that night, and he gave us an opportunity to gain fans and it was great of him to want to showcase up-and-coming artists like us. Believe it or not, not all artists are friendly, but Zach was kind and humble and he let us hang out in the greenroom for as long as we wanted to do so. Zach treated us as equals and that was really cool. Hopefully, being able to tour nationally and keep making the music that I love will be my future. I’m lucky to have this opportunity and I’m just hoping to support myself in this career as long as possible.”
This Saturday, May 13, Halstead will perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington this Saturday, May 13. James Merry will open the 9 p.m. show. Tickets are $12 or $15 the day of show. The Loud is located at 741 6th Ave. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
