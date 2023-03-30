HUNTINGTON — Country singer and songwriter Joel Lambiotte has played music for as long as he can remember. Growing up in nearby Proctorville, Ohio, Lambiotte’s father is a musician who always played music in the house. Music, however, would take a back seat to sports in Lambiotte’s life during his teen years, and it took some hard decisions to get him on his current path.
Back in Proctorville in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lambiotte signed to play with Marshall University as a quarterback. While playing for the Fairland High School football team, he became a star behind the center while leading his alma mater to the final four in the Ohio Division IV high school football tournament. He set the record for being a starter in 41 football games at Fairland, while reaching the level of Honor Student at the same time.
During Lambiotte’s time as a preferred walk-on member of the Thundering Herd football team at Marshall, he never cracked the first-string squad and found himself playing quarterback on the practice squad. While he treasures those two years on a Division 1 football team and wearing the green and white, Lambiotte backed away from football to do two things: continue his studies as a biology major and to pursue music as a singer, songwriter and performer.
On Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., Lambiotte and fellow musician Baylor Pyles will perform at the BOOTS Spirits and Feed venue at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington. The duo will perform both roots country classics and Americana music as well as original material.
“My dad Joe Lambiotte has played around town since I was a little kid, ever since I can remember, so he has always pushed me to do some type of music,” said Lambiotte. “It’s only been about two years since I did my first gig, but now I’m playing out a lot everywhere. Even after high school, I never sang in public because I was too timid. Then, I started to sing at college parties. If people know you can play, they encourage you to perform and you try to get up the courage to do it. Then, my dad really talked me into playing in public more saying, ‘You can start playing with me, and opening up for me.’ My first gig was at the Snowshoe Ski Resort at a Summer Stage kind of thing. It was my first real gig and it was away from everybody that I knew, so I was less self-conscious about it. Then, I followed him around and got to meet some people and it eventually opened up some doors for me. These days, I’ve been booking my own gigs for a year now. So, once I knew I was OK and got some experience under my belt, I threw that fear of performing in public out of the way.”
Lambiotte prefers to play the kind of roots country music and Americana fare that you tend to not hear on mainstream country radio these days.
“I have a lot of different musical influences,” said Lambiotte. “When I was growing up, I heard my dad playing a lot of James Taylor’s music. Then, a lot of my friends turned me on to outlaw country or Americana country, which gave me my Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan influences. And, when I perform, I’ll throw in some Chris Stapleton music as well. Then, I also went back to the older country stuff. I will also play some Tom Petty music a little bit. I just like the sound of a good solo being played on an electric guitar.”
Lambiotte and his duo partner this weekend, Baylor Pyles, met while in high school yet never really clicked as musicians or as friends until recently. Pyles was more on the rock and heavy metal side of things, which was in contrast, at first, with Lambiotte’s love for roots country music.
“We didn’t have a lot of classes together in high school, plus I was always doing a lot of sports and other things, but I always knew he was a great guy and there aren’t a lot of kids from this area that get into music much, so we met up in a ‘Let’s see what you got,’ kind of way,” said Lambiotte. “Baylor plays a lot of heavy rock and he is a great artist when it comes to recording his own music. He never played a lot of country, but he has stepped up his game and has been really open to learning my style of music. Baylor is the lead guitar guy and he will suggest things to add to the music, so even when we do a cover song or two, it will sound a little different than the original. We’ll do our own little take on our songs and it sounds really cool.”
Lambiotte was also encouraged to play music by some of the people at BOOTS Spirit and Feed who have had some live performing experience along the way.
“I am thankful for the folks at BOOTS because without them, I probably would not have got onstage by myself,” said Lambiotte. “Adam Bieniek, who runs the music there and performs as well, I am thankful for him because he has helped me to get into the club scene. Before that, I was playing tiny little gigs and stuff. But the most fun I’ve ever had has been playing at BOOTS Spirits and Feed. Adam played music in Nashville for a good while and he knows what the live-music bar scene is like. So here, he is booking live music at BOOTS every Friday night, which allows musicians to have fun and to go and play in a bar setting, which can be hard to find here in town.”
