HUNTINGTON — Heritage Station is home to a group of small businesses including the Birds of a Feather Boutique at 210 11th St. in Huntington.
Lindsey Ellis began the boutique with her sister Whitney Epling in 2012. The sisters traveled to a trade show that year with their aunt, where they found a variety of affordable products they loved. It wasn’t long before the two realized they should implement an affordable shop in their community.
“We didn’t have a storefront. We ordered a bunch of stuff online, just jewelry. We didn’t do anything else but jewelry and would set up at vendor events and get in people’s homes like Thirty-One parties usually do. So that’s kind of how we were — we traveled in tote. … And then we found a spot at Heritage Station,” said Ellis.
Two years later, they moved into their current location in Heritage Station. Ellis works full time as a school counselor and Epling lives out of state. The two run the business as a side project, and Ellis said she loves having it as an opportunity to express her love for fashion.
“I can’t believe it’s almost been 10 years. It’s crazy. But we basically started it because we love fashion,” said Ellis. “We like to be trendy, be able to buy things that you can wear to work, but yet still wear them out to dinner. The main thing we wanted was to be affordable. And I think that we really achieved that … I don’t like to buy things that I have to charge people over $50 for. There are a couple of things in the shop that we have that are $50. But they’re … specialty things, like they have rhinestones and different things that are really popular right now.”
When they returned from the trade show and decided to take on the project, the next step was to decide on a name. They knew they wanted to follow the theme of the boho trends at the time. It was popular to have arrows and feathers, but it was their younger cousin who gave them the name idea. She said to Ellis, “Since you’re sisters, why don’t you do Birds of a Feather?”
Ellis earned her bachelor’s degree in counseling in 2006 from Marshall University. She earned her master’s degree in 2008 in school counseling, also from Marshall. Starting a boutique was never part of the plan, but she is glad she did.
“I’ve always known that I love fashion. I never majored in business in college. My sister did; I did not. But I always loved retail. So I should have known that I kind of had a knack for it. I just didn’t really pursue that path,” said Ellis.
The boutique is run mostly by the workers they hired. Ellis can’t be there often during the school year, but she has been able to get there more this summer.
The idea of expanding is one Ellis said they have considered. With her sister being so far away, it would be difficult to run two locations. They considered opening one in Morgantown, West Virginia, but Ellis said, “I don’t know. I can’t say no, but I also can’t say yes at this point.”
The boutique is almost 10 years old, and it has faced changes in that time. The two started traveling with totes, selling only jewelry.
They sold mostly costume jewelry as well as some items for prom hair and makeup. Once they began in a storefront, they began their clothing selection with a target audience of people their age and above. They started with more casual dress.
Ellis said the boho look they went for originally was more casual and comfortable clothing. Though they still carry those kinds of clothes, they have transitioned to including a more dressed-up style as well.
“I want you to be able to walk in my store, buy multiple things to wear to work, wear to dinner. I don’t want it to be one piece that (you) can maybe wear this to a concert. Or (you) can maybe wear this here. No, I want you to be able to wear it anywhere you want. That’s what I want for myself when I buy something, and that’s what I want for you,” said Ellis.
Though the summer is their least busy time of the year with many people on vacation and Marshall University students not on campus, there are a few pieces that have been popular within the store. Bodysuits have been popular, Ellis said — they can be paired with jeans, jean shorts or even dress pants with a blazer over top. She also said they have been selling out of blazers, which can be dressed up or down. Denim has been a big seller, and Ellis looks forward to the chance to get some new jeans in as fall approaches.
Fall is quickly approaching, and Ellis thinks denim will remain a popular trend.
“I’m looking forward to finding some good styles that are straight, boot cut, cropped, even flair, because I love a good pair of jeans. And they’re so hard to find,” she said.
“I feel like shackets (shirt-jackets) are still gonna be big this winter and fall. They’re so easy to just throw one (on), and you can pair it with anything you wanted,” Ellis added.
With the business having been open for almost 10 years, Ellis is thankful for customers who have continued to shop at Birds of a Feather. She said Heritage Station is “a hidden gem” since it is not in the main strip of Pullman Square shops.
Birds of a Feather Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located next to Taps at Heritage.