Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series featuring locally owned boutiques and businesses in the region.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s small-business community welcomed The Hip Eagle and owner Maggie Gue in 2018 to The Market at 809 3rd Ave.
The Hip Eagle was created by Gue with the goal of bringing something hip to Huntington. Though she originally wanted to get started right after graduating in 2004, she is grateful that she didn’t.
“Had I started a boutique then, I probably would have failed because I had no experience, just even the management side. So fast forward to 2017, I had managed my family’s Giovanni’s pizza restaurants for 14 years,” said Gue. “My baby was about to get into preschool full time. So I have four children, so he was the baby and so I was about to be without someone at home. And so I started itching at the idea for a boutique again.”
Gue began selling on Instagram in 2017, but it was not long before she decided she wanted an in-person shop. It was her brother who owns The Fuel Counter at The Market who let her know about the space opening that now holds The Hip Eagle Boutique.
When Gue was in college, she was studying to be a pediatrician, so opening a boutique was not always her goal.
“My friends and I would travel to Columbus like two times a year just to shop because there was nothing for our vibe around here. So that was kind of a need that I wanted to fill,” said Gue.
It was since her college years that she developed the dream, knowing she wanted to bring a place for people to buy modern and in-style clothing to Huntington. It was the many trips she and her friends took to Columbus, Ohio, searching for clothing that made her realize a boutique was exactly what Huntington needed.
The next big decision was a name for the shop. Gue knew she wanted “hip” from the beginning, but also felt that it was missing something. It was the inspiration she drew from eagles that made her want to include them in the name.
“I love eagles and how they’re represented in the Bible. They soar higher, you know, when clouds and storms come — they actually use those. Other birds will not. They’ll go into hiding. Eagles use them to propel themselves higher. And so I kind of like that in the storms of life, you know, you can actually use those and get good out of them. They fly alone, and they’re independent. I like the characteristics of the strong eagle,” said Gue.
The name and location were decided, and up next was inventory. The challenge for any boutique, Gue said, is getting to know your customer.
“I listen to podcasts all the time, always trying to learn, and somebody said if you’re buying for yourself and your friends, you’re gonna fail. So you have to buy … for your customers; what’s my customer want? Because here’s the thing — I can sell dresses and dresses and dresses for days in here. I hate dresses, you know what I mean? But I have to buy a lot of dresses because that’s what my customer wants,” said Gue.
Inventory has been the most difficult part of running the store. She said it is an ongoing challenge to know what her customers want. While one customer cares about the name brand and high quality, the other cares less about the brand and more about having what is trending. She said it is about finding a balance to be able to provide something for both customers.
“I feel like we have a good mix in here. I feel like you can have somebody that’s 60 come in and buy a blazer … and trousers like what I’m wearing, but then you have the young customer that can wear our little cutout dresses,” Gue said.
Some of the most popular items in the boutique are dresses, graphic tees and denim. The Hip Eagle also offers custom game-day pieces. Every so often, they will feature a limited collection of pieces designed for game day, from T-shirts to bomber jackets and more. Those collections always do well, said Gue.
She is currently enjoying buying the loose ’90s style, keeping items stylish and comfortable. Gue tries to provide a diverse selection of clothing, but there is one trend she does not like.
“I can tell you what I’m not looking forward to is the low rise that’s coming back,” she said.
Though Gue may dislike the low-rise look from the early 2000s, she does look forward to bringing more ’80s and ’90s styles back into her store.
“I love the varsity look … the bombers, even the ’80s blazers, white tees — I like that classic style,” said Gue.
The Hip Eagle, however, is not the only boutique Gue owns. Soon after the creation of The Hip Eagle was The Little Eagle, located in the Progress Building at 418 8th St., Suite C. Gue wanted to open the store sooner, but was stuck waiting on a location.
“The corner building was still being worked on. That was our ideal spot here. But it was just continuing to be under construction, under construction. So then when the Progress Building … space opened up in there … It was already built out; it’s like the aesthetic was already what I liked, so it’s kind of like, here you go,” said Gue.
There was no other children’s boutique in the area, and Gue wanted to change that. This, however, is just the beginning of her goals for expansion.
“I always have big dreams, big visions,” said Gue.
She has considered franchising The Hip Eagle as well as starting a men’s store, which she said she is asked for almost every day.
The Hip Eagle is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Little Eagle is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.