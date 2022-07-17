Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series featuring locally owned boutiques and businesses in the region.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington is home to many small businesses, from restaurants to boutiques. Rebecca Thomas is the owner of True Soul Boutique at 905 4th Ave. She did not intend on owning a boutique, but she is thankful now that she does.
“True Soul came to be from me, starting out like a vending business. It started actually out as Becca’s Treasures. I would go to music and arts festivals and set up my little bag of treasures shop. And then that evolved into me changing the name to True Soul,” said Thomas.
Thomas earned her international business degree from Marshall University and minored in marketing and economics. Thomas said she intended to graduate and get a job for a large company until she met a friend who showed her the vending business.
Thomas began working in retail when she was 16 at stores including “Limited Too” and “Buckle.” But she said she never thought of opening her own store.
When she began vending, she realized she could combine her education in business, her experience and her love for fashion to open her own storefront. But it wasn’t until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that Thomas decided to make this idea a reality.
“It gave me that motivation, and determination, like ‘We’re gonna do this,’ you know. Life can change in a heartbeat; let’s just go for it; you have nothing to lose now ... But it was like, ‘It’s now or never, Rebecca,’ like, you’re gonna do it. And we’re gonna go for it. Because it really did give me the opportunity, 100%, so ... I’m actually thankful,” Thomas said.
When Thomas began the process of opening True Soul, she said people called her crazy and didn’t realize this was a goal that she had been planning for a long time. The struggle had always been finding the time to figure out exactly what needed to happen for the store to materialize. She said that getting started was the most difficult part.
“During COVID, there was a course for free, just like through Zoom, to get you kind of step-by-step to get your business started ... what you need to do legal, paperwork-wise, filing with the state. And that actually really jumped started me because I actually worked with that coach, one on one. It was a business coach. I worked with her one on one just for a few weeks. She was like, OK, step by step; you have got to get a storefront,” said Thomas.
That was also a struggle for a while. Throughout the pandemic there had been other businesses in the location that is now True Soul. After a while, she was able to secure the building.
“I always liked Heritage Station but ... that’s hard to get into. I didn’t look for a few years for a spot. And the location — location was tricky to get because (in Huntington) they are all old buildings or aren’t even available to rent or have a storefront. And you need to be kind of close to the hub. I’ve seen so many businesses that aren’t right there, on the main drags, and they just don’t succeed. So, location, location, location,” said Thomas.
Once the location was settled, it was time to select a name. There were a lot of names Thomas played around with, many including flowers. The name True Soul captivated everything she wanted for the boutique.
“I love the word just ‘true,’ and being true to yourself, and that involves just being true with style. Your fashion taste being true to your own self. So, I loved the — just the word ‘true.’ And then I love ‘soul’ ... but I love the two words together. Because just be true to yourself; let your true soul shine like you’re just being true to your fashion ways, what you love to rock. Who cares what other people think? Just be true. .. true to yourself,” said Thomas.
Thomas has always loved fashion and said that had it been an option at Marshall, she would have studied it. Because of that, she’s decided to start an internship program through her boutique.
“We’re gonna have little short-term projects, but the big project would be a big photo shoot or fashion show, I’ve decided. This and something like putting — putting things together all the planning that goes into it. Even the photo shoots, you know, it’s a whole day of ... collections, of locations, we always enjoy our photo shoots here ... I always try to get local girls in all mine (photoshoots), and their friends or my shoppers, but I’m really excited for that and see ... where they can take the creativity,” said Thomas.
The internships will also involve plenty of social media work, said Thomas, as social media has made a huge difference in her work. People walk in the store and say they found her through Instagram or that they saw an item they liked from a post. Thomas said that she wants the interns to help produce fun content that can help give them a larger audience. She said she can learn from these interns while they are also learning from her.
The style Thomas had envisioned for the boutique has changed since she began. She always knew that she wanted to take off on her own style when stocking the boutique, but she said her original goal was to be “boho, hippie, chic.” That began to change, however, when she started picking out pieces for the store, taking into consideration the fabric and quality of clothes as well as how they will look on people.
“I love to look at clothes and just think ‘Oh, who can I see in that? Who can rock that?” she said, adding that she looks for flattering, fun pieces.
With summer in full swing now, Thomas has pointed out some items that she and her customers love. Her favorite trend this year is tall cowgirl boots, and she said everyone needs a pair.
“You can rock it with dresses, with shorts — they really go with everything, even through the winter to have with minidresses,” said Thomas.
Thomas also is stocking up on outfit sets by the brand NIKIBIKI. The pieces are one-size-fits-all and sell out quickly in the boutique. They are basic tops Thomas said can be worn with anything — “just really flattering and feel good on; they feel like butter.”
Another big seller is plain bodysuits. The pieces are a staple and can be worn with anything from jeans to skirts. These along with the NIKIBIKI pieces can be dressed up or down or also paired with a button-up shirt. Wearing a button-up over a tank top or crop top has been something that Thomas said she has seen a lot of. She said she loves pairing a bright color top with a simple white button-up, or doing the opposite with a plain top and a colorful button-up.
“I think everyone does need one of those classic button-ups. I like those because you can wear them still as a button-up or open,” Thomas said.
There are so many different ways people can style a piece. Thomas said she’s not totally against any fashion. However, she does hope that low-rise jeans do not make a comeback.
Though getting started may not have been easy, Thomas loves her boutique and hopes to expand one day with other locations in Charleston or other states. She said she’s always believed Huntington needs more chic places for men to shop.
She said the City of Huntington has been “amazing and supportive of all the local businesses and letting us have fun.”
True Soul Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.