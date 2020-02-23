CHARLESTON — Seven volunteers were presented the Silver Beaver Award at the Buckskin Council Annual Leader Recognition dinner Feb. 1 at the TransCanada Auditorium in Charleston.

The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council. This award is the highest honor a Boy Scout Council can bestow on a volunteer.

The 2019 Silver Beaver Award recipients were Patrick C. Bryant of Logan; Kevin Joseph Craig and Stephen Talmadge Stacks of Huntington; William Horton of Princeton; and William E. Judy, Debra Lynne King and David W. Lanham of Charleston.

