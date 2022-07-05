CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — On Saturday, July 23, the Boyd County Animal Shelter will host a benefit gala, “The Fur Ball.” The goal of the event is to raise money for the welfare of the animals in Boyd County as well as to provide community assistance for injured animals and spay/neuter services.
Gala tickets are $60 each or $100 for two tickets. Tickets include dinner featuring a Mexican food bar with choice of fajitas or tacos, an open bar, a DJ and silent auctions.
Sponsorship opportunities and businesses can donate items for the silent auction until July 20. “Top Dog” table sponsorships are available for $1,000 and include one table for eight with prime seating close to the dance floor, unlimited food and drinks, digital advertisement scrolling on six different TVs, and a shelter recognition card for being a top sponsor.
