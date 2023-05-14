The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — The Boyd County Farmers Market kicks off its 2023 season June 1 and runs through Oct. 31. This year’s locations will be Central Park in downtown Ashland on Tuesdays and Thursdays, KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center on Saturdays.

Boyd County Farmers Market, which is operated through the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, is a 100% locally grown market that supports local farmers and artisans. All vendors must grow/make what they sell and reside within 50 miles of the Kentucky state border.

