Lewis Bodimer is pictured at a previous market.
James Wilburn is pictured at a previous market.
ASHLAND — The Boyd County Farmers Market kicks off its 2023 season June 1 and runs through Oct. 31. This year’s locations will be Central Park in downtown Ashland on Tuesdays and Thursdays, KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center on Saturdays.
Boyd County Farmers Market, which is operated through the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, is a 100% locally grown market that supports local farmers and artisans. All vendors must grow/make what they sell and reside within 50 miles of the Kentucky state border.
The 2023 schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout. Central Park, downtown Ashland.
Thursdays: 2 to 6 p.m. or sellout. Central Park, downtown Ashland.
Saturdays. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout. KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center (across from Camp Landing), 10650 US-60 in Ashland (Cannonsburg).
The Central Park site will be at the intersection of Chuck Woolery Drive and Chattin Drive, beside the old concession stand.
Senior and WIC Vouchers are accepted at both locations.
Low-income seniors may qualify for the Senior Farmers Market Voucher program at the Boyd County Farmers Market. To qualify, the individual must be aged 60 or older on day of issuance and have an income level of 185% or less of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Qualifying seniors receive $50 in the form of an EBT/debit card to purchase fresh, unprocessed, locally grown fruits, honey, vegetables and fresh cut herbs.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Cards will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Must bring proof of Boyd County residency, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID. Anyone who received a voucher card last year must re-apply this year. However, if they still have their card from last year, they can reload it at this time if their application for this year is approved.
The Boyd County Farmers Market is registered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and is a member of the Kentucky Proud platform.
For more information, call 606-739-5184. The Boyd County Farmers Market Facebook page is @boydcountyfarmersmarket.
