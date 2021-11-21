FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander recognized volunteerism and service contributions across the commonwealth at the 26th annual Governor’s Service Awards, held online earlier this month.
“Today we celebrate the resilient and selfless contributions of volunteers across the state. These individuals and organizations are living out their values and faith by helping others with no expectation of anything in return,” Beshear said. “Congratulations to the award recipients and thank you to all volunteers for letting your light shine throughout our commonwealth. You are such an important part of Team Kentucky.”
Serve Kentucky, an agency within CHFS, coordinates the annual awards. The Governor’s Office launched the program in 1975; however, Serve Kentucky has managed the awards program since 1995.
Local honorees are below.
Volunteer Service Awards: Youth Volunteer Service Awards Jasmine Delaney Webb — Ashland/Boyd County
In the early months of the pandemic, Webb made and sold masks to address the supply shortage, raising $11,500 for the Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network. Additionally, she organized the Ashland/Grayson COVID-19 Match Program to reduce the risk of exposure for at-risk community members by pairing them with volunteers who could bring them necessities. Her volunteerism also predates pandemic efforts with participation in the Boyd County Key Club, organizing multiple fundraising events to raise $5,000 for Ashland Build-A-Bed. As a certified instructor for children’s and women’s self-defense classes, she helped develop and run the pilot of the radKIDS training program, Tough Cookies. She also helps in organizations such as Challenger League, assists with her school’s field day, and acts as a mentor for her local YMCA swim team practices.
Aubree Hay and Abby McGuire — Ashland/Boyd County
Aubree and Abby — both 2020 recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award — identified a need and learned how to sew masks. With a $250 Power of Youth mini-grant from America’s Promise Alliance to purchase fabric, elastic and thread, the girls launched a project to provide masks for shelters and nonprofits. In total, they donated 800 sewn, reusable masks and 200 disposable masks to nine shelter and social service organizations. In addition, the girls organized two supply drives for Shelter of Hope and Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center and sought donations to make Easter Baskets to auction off for Hope’s Place as part of the nonprofit’s Chocolate Extravaganza.
For more information about the Governor’s Service Awards, visit serve.ky.gov.