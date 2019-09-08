ASHLAND, Ky. — McKinney "Mac" Meek of Boyd County, a 2018 Rogers Scholar, is helping to provide more recreational opportunities for Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky.
Meek, a student at Ashland's Paul G. Blazer High School, raised $1,000 from family and friends to purchase indoor and outdoor recreational items for Safe Harbor, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims.
A graduate of The Center for Rural Development's Rogers Scholars program, Meek decided to organize the Safe Harbor Activity Drive for his community service project.
"I realized the impact of the donations when I started thinking about how they would facilitate positive interaction between mothers and their children," Meek said in a news release. "This is something that many of us take for granted. It makes me feel good to know that my contribution will help Safe Harbor make a positive impact on its residents' lives."
Meek purchased blocks, puzzles and foam balls for the younger children. He bought a Jenga set, checkers, croquet, corn hole, ladder ball, badminton/volleyball set and more recreational items for the older children.
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky is an emergency shelter and advocacy center that provides confidential, caring, and supportive services to domestic violence victims in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties.
"While the kids are here we try to provide as many recreational opportunities and fun activities as possible," said Ann Perkins, executive director of Safe Harbor. "We also want to facilitate mother and child bonding. Mac's contribution will help us in our goal."
Meek is the son of Tyler and Robyn Meek of Ashland.
Each Rogers Scholars graduate is required to complete a community service project within one year after graduating from the program.
Rogers Scholars - The Center for Rural Development's flagship youth program - is an intensive, one-week summer camp that provides valuable leadership experience and exclusive college scholarship opportunities to help rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seize their full potential as the region's next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.
For more information about Rogers Scholars, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator, at 606-677-6019 or email across@centertech.com.