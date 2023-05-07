The John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington held its 48th Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Guyan Golf and Country Club on Friday, April 14, where Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Zach Keller, board president, had a fireside chat.
Submitted photo
HUNTINGTON — The John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington held its 48th Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Guyan Golf and Country Club on Friday, April 14.
The reception and wine tasting started at 6 p.m., and the buffet dinner started at 7, with around 160 supporters attending.
The guest speaker was Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. Zach Keller, board president, had a fireside chat with Smith, who shared some of his goals for the future of Marshall and his wishes for the state of West Virginia.
Smith shared information on his Wing2Wing Foundation that he and his wife Alys established.
W. Merton Prunty and John S. Anderson, longtime board members and former board presidents, were honored for their dedication and long years of service to the John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington.
Prunty was honored by having the new computer lab named the “W. Merton Prunty Computer Lab” and the gym at the B.C. McGinnis Unit was named the “John S. Anderson Gymnasium.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs serve over 600 Huntington school-aged children each year. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington work to serve the youth of Huntington as they work to build better futures.
