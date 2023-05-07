The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When children experience family challenges and cannot remain safely in their own home, Michael and Brittany Hazelwood stand ready to answer the call of opening their hearts and home to a new foster child. In fact, since joining Braley & Thompson in 2021 as a licensed foster family, the Hazelwood family has fostered 12 teenage girls, making a positive, lifelong impact on the lives of West Virginia’s youth.

This May, during National Foster Care Month, Braley & Thompson is honoring its dedicated foster parents, case managers, and community members who support West Virginia’s 6,000 children in foster care and play an important role in helping them achieve reunification.

Braley & Thompson, a StepStone Agency, has been providing foster care services in West Virginia since 1979. Learn more at https://www.stepstoneyouth.com/west-virginia/.

