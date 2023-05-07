When children experience family challenges and cannot remain safely in their own home, Michael and Brittany Hazelwood stand ready to answer the call of opening their hearts and home to a new foster child. In fact, since joining Braley & Thompson in 2021 as a licensed foster family, the Hazelwood family has fostered 12 teenage girls, making a positive, lifelong impact on the lives of West Virginia’s youth.
This May, during National Foster Care Month, Braley & Thompson is honoring its dedicated foster parents, case managers, and community members who support West Virginia’s 6,000 children in foster care and play an important role in helping them achieve reunification.
“Becoming foster parents has been a special experience for our family,” said Michael and Brittany Hazelwood. “While some of the teenagers we have fostered have aged out of care or have achieved permanency through adoption, we stay in touch and still plan visits. They will always be a part of our family, and we’re grateful for Braley & Thompson’s support in our foster care journey.”
“Children and youth need a safe place they can call home, but they also need loving, stable foster families. And the Hazelwood family is a wonderful example of helping children and teenagers live their best life in a loving home,” said Tina Gray-Russell, foster parent recruitment manager with Braley & Thompson of West Virginia. “At Braley & Thompson, our goal is to empower foster parents with the support and resources they need to feel confident in caring for our vulnerable youth.”
Braley & Thompson is also using National Foster Care Month to debunk common misconceptions about the foster care system, including:
Foster parents do not have to be heterosexual, married couples. They can be single, married or in a relationship. Braley & Thompson does not discriminate against sexual orientation or identity.
Foster parents do not have to own a home. The requirement is to have adequate space, including a bed, dresser and closet space for a foster child.
Foster parents receive support from the state and community partners. Braley & Thompson provides case managers to help meet the needs of the children placed in your home.
Foster parents do not need prior parenting experience. Braley & Thompson provides foster parents intensive training, wraparound services and ongoing support.
Becoming a foster parent is an affordable process. Braley & Thompson offers CPR and first aid training, fingerprints and background checks at no cost to the foster parent.
“With thousands of children in West Virginia’s foster care system, we’re always looking to connect children and youth to loving families,” said Tina Gray-Russell. “During National Foster Care Month, our message is that you can change a child’s life — we encourage you to reach out if you’re interested or have questions about becoming a foster parent.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.