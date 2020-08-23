HUNTINGTON — Branches Domestic Violence Shelter has formed the Branches Book Club: A Social Justice Initiative, which was created to further Branches’ continued commitment to anti-oppression work and the removal of barriers for all victims of domestic violence.
Although it began as a staff-led project in January, Branches established the club as a Facebook group and opened it up to community members so that anyone wishing to learn and strengthen their skills in allyship could participate.
One book is chosen monthly with daily discussion questions to engage readers. Participants may choose to respond with comments or participate in an end of month Zoom call to discuss the book. This month’s Zoom book discussion will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The event is free to join.
“The book club provides us a unique opportunity to examine our services to not only ensure that we are making services accessible for all victims of domestic violence regardless of their circumstances or identity, but to also become stronger, more effective advocates. It’s truly a great opportunity for anyone wishing to improve their understanding of anti-oppression work or the importance of social justice,” said Sara Blevins, director of development, in a news release.
The Branches Book Club is free to join and open to all. Interested community members can join the Facebook group or register for the book discussion by visiting the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter website.
For more information, visit www.branchesdvs.org.