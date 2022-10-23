HUNTINGTON — Branches, in partnership with the Violence Prevention and Response Program at Marshall University, will host “In Their Shoes” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Don Morris Room, of the Marshall University Student Center.
This free, interactive event actively demonstrates the difficult choices and decisions that a person experiencing domestic violence must make in their everyday life, from economic difficulty to keeping their children safe from physical violence.
Participants can choose to walk through the simulation on their own or in small groups and may work through the scenario at their own pace. The interactive “exercise in empathy” concludes with an in-depth de-briefing with domestic and sexual violence advocates to talk through feelings or questions that might have arisen from the walk-through. The entire event takes about 30-45 minutes and crisis counselors will be on hand throughout the day.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity to engage our community in conversations about this issue, and to show our solidarity with survivors of domestic violence,” Branches Director of Development Sara Blevins said in a news release. “’In Their Shoes,’” in particular, brings to life this critical issue and provides a perspective-changing and powerful experience for anyone who participates.”
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is dedicated to the mission of educating, advocating, empowering, and enacting change by providing lifesaving services to those affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.
