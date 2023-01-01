The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. — whose transformative model of employment-based social enterprise is helping to end generational poverty and create a new, diverse and environmentally sustainable economy for West Virginia — is The Herald-Dispatch’s 2021 Business Innovator of the Year.

In September, the ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources, making for an almost $100 million investment in 21 southern West Virginia counties.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you