ASHLAND — If you’re looking for a quirky cafe with great coffee, Sky 37 in Ashland offers a mix of local and Brazilian charm. Owners Carma and Jason Crum established their own brand of coffee in 2016 based out of Lloyd before branching out with their own coffee shop, which opened in June 2022. Located in the Skytower, the small bistro offers a daily special, breakfast sandwiches and sweets.
“My husband Jason and I have really good friends in Brazil, and we opened up a store in Lloyd, which does imports and exports of Brazilian furniture. We wanted to bring something else Brazilian to the community and we decided on coffee. The coffee was a big hit, so we looked into roasting our own. We started packaging it and then we started selling K-cups. A lot of people liked our coffee, and we got a lot of requests to open our own coffee shop.” Carma Crum explained.
“We do pour-overs for our coffee as opposed to a traditional coffee pot. It’s a slower process, which extracts more of the flavor and offers a better overall flavor to the coffee.
“When we came in in 2021, there was nothing here. So everything you see in our store is all our designs. We are big on repurposing. We have another business where we tear down barns, so we used a lot of barn wood from local areas,” Crum said. “We also did all of the art ourselves. We started work during the pandemic, so it took a little longer than we wanted. We have a new patio, which we will have people dining out on as soon as it warms up.”
Customers can enjoy a Brazilian coffee pour-over for $3.49, and if they like, sweeten it up with such flavors as “Baunilha” (vanilla), “Awetá” (hazelnut) and “Carmelo” (caramel.) There is a different special each day, including pulled pork sliders, Philly cheese steaks, hot dogs and chicken quesadillas. A regular addition to the menu is “Pastel De Frango” ($11.99), a turnover-like pastry filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese served with rice, beans, & cheese bread. There’s also a Chicken Salad Croissant ($9.99) and “Pao de Queijo” Brazilian cheese bread ($5.99-$8.99.) There are also breakfast sandwiches featuring egg and your choice of bacon or sausage for $5.50.
“We are big on local goods so we use local jellies, jams, honeys and salsas. We do Brazilian pastries and Brazilian candies. We also do local candies like peanut butter balls and potato candies. We have muffins and we also do huge cinnamon rolls,” Crum said. “We recently voted best in the Tri-State for our breakfasts.”
Sky 37 Bistro is located in the Skytower at 1212 Bath Ave. in Ashland, Kentucky. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is currently closed Saturday through Monday. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order, call 606-393-5118. For specials, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070041167948.
