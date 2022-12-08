The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — If you’re looking for a quirky cafe with great coffee, Sky 37 in Ashland offers a mix of local and Brazilian charm. Owners Carma and Jason Crum established their own brand of coffee in 2016 based out of Lloyd before branching out with their own coffee shop, which opened in June 2022. Located in the Skytower, the small bistro offers a daily special, breakfast sandwiches and sweets.

“My husband Jason and I have really good friends in Brazil, and we opened up a store in Lloyd, which does imports and exports of Brazilian furniture. We wanted to bring something else Brazilian to the community and we decided on coffee. The coffee was a big hit, so we looked into roasting our own. We started packaging it and then we started selling K-cups. A lot of people liked our coffee, and we got a lot of requests to open our own coffee shop.” Carma Crum explained.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you