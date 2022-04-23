BOOKS: April Showers book sale is available during library hours Monday through Saturday, April 25-30, at Gallaher Village Library.
PREACHER: The Rev. Joe Hill, district superintendent for Midland South and Western Districts of West Virginia Annual Conference, preaches during the morning worship service Sunday, April 24, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.
EXHIBIT: Huntington Museum of Art offers the opening reception for E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation’s “Burkart Japanese Prints” exhibit at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. The display features demonstrations of origami and Japanese calligraphy. The free event is part of the museum’s 4th Tuesday Tour Series.
LISTED: Four local Ohio residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Jensyn Shepherd of Willow Wood, Jillian Spradlin of Franklin Furnace, Justin Theiss of Crown City and Camryn Uding of Coal Grove, all from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
PROMOTED: Kristina Nickels, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently promoted to assistant manager account services at Ohio Valley Bank, Gallipolis, Ohio. Formerly IRA coordinator, she began her career as a teller and has been on the OVB team 15 years. She has also been a volunteer for the local Special Olympics and participated in the bank’s Relay for Life team. She graduated from Gallia Academy High School.
CLOSED: Barboursville Public Library is closed Monday through Saturday, April 25-30, to move into its new location. See you soon in the new, bigger and better facility still located in Barboursville, but around the corner and down the street from Barboursville Elementary School on Central Avenue.
TREASURER: Susan Wise has been named as treasurer at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. She is a contract hire and owner of her own business, Tax Plus. The tax preparer and bookkeeper from her office adjacent to Barboursville’s FoodFair and Kroger, she has two grandchildren who have attended Busy Bees at the church. Welcome, Susan, to this position, and here’s hoping you provide that service a long time.
ROCK PAINTING: “Rock This Town, Unity in our Community” is the theme for rock painting classes Tuesday through Thursday, April 26-28, at Salt Rock Branch Library. Local businesses, students and the community are invited to paint a rock to inspire and encourage others. Rocks are displayed in the library’s flower garden during the month of May.
WRITER: A motivational writer/author and former Herald-Dispatch editor and sports writer celebrates a birthday Sunday, April 24. Robyn Rison Chapman, mother of two sons and author of a recent devotional, is being wished one of the best birthdays of her life, with many more to follow.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: The radio program featuring Rissi Palmer, Cheryl Wheeler, Maia Sharp, Joslyn and The Sweet Compression and Kenny White is offered Sunday, April 24, at Ohio University, Athens. Tickets are $25 advance or $30 day of show. Visit www.mountainstage.org.
PASSING: Thoughts remain in my heart for the times I was blessed to have spent time with Virginia Mae Chatterton, a female figure I looked up to as a mother. This homemaker, mother and member of Bowen Ridge Church of God passed away April 23, 2009, at age 80. Jenny always made me feel like a daughter, and for that I’ll ever be grateful.
FISHING: Greater Huntington Baptist Association sponsors a Saturday with Jimmy Houston, world-class bass fisherman and TV host who shares how Christ changed his life and he became a “fisher of men,” April 23 at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. A meet and greet is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Door prizes and snacks are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Kirk, Zeke Perry, Lee Simmons, Miranda Maynard, Nathan McAnallen, Norm Allred, Toni Gygi, Bessie Vanover, Alanna Cline, Rosie Wooddell, Susan H. Morton, Bessie Adkins, Brian McMasters, Jessica Wilks, Kim Nathan Lewis spins the last of the 50s at 59, Kenny Kirby, Teresa Chapman, Amy Caldwell, David Stuart, Sue Puckett, Fred Hussell, Alanna Cline, secretary at Westmoreland Baptist Church, Aven Thomas.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Terry and Sherry Houck.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trey Smith, Jordan Edin, Scott Milum, Betsy Gerber, Teagan Clark, Emily Hughes still in the 30s at 34, Alexa Hensley, Bob Smith, Brittney McKinney, Emaleigh Joelle Black becomes “double toothpicks,” Daryll Bauer, Carol Nowak, Sylvie Paluku, Roger Johnson, Brenda Ewanus, Brad Wright.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa Kay Templeton, Judith L. Smith, Jessie Albers is “sweet” 16, Chase Rutherford, Paulette Mabry, Michael Taylor, Melanie Mullins, Tony Waldron, Adam Scarberry, Abagale Dunn, Janet Yost, Charles Yarbrough, Pam Dutton, Campbell Hettlinger, Marcia Adkins, Dutch Heiner.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andy and Kim Finley, Andrew and Chelsae Damron, Larry and Jo Kendall, Kirsten and David Budd.
CHUCKLE: In the pet shop of a large department store in Oregon, Edgar stopped in front of the cage of a mynah bird. The bird cocked its head and said, “Hello.” Edgar was surprised and didn’t say anything. After a short pause, the bird said, “What’s the matter? Can’t you talk?”