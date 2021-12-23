WORSHIP: Pastor Tracy Mills speaks during the Christmas Eve service of carols, communion and candlelight at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
46TH: Within five days, the name of Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon is in the news a second time. It was her Dec. 19 birthday celebration and Thursday, Dec. 23, it’s her 46th wedding anniversary with husband, Dan O’Hanlon. Here’s wishing the award-winning physician with Marshall Family Medicine since 1989 and the retired Cabell County circuit judge with 25 years’ service a super celebration day, with blessings of good health, togetherness and other qualities for a happy marriage continuing.
CANDLELIGHT: Two candlelight Christmas Eve services are offered Friday, Dec. 24, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Services begin at 7 and 11 p.m. Childcare is available at the 7 p.m. service. The theme is “Coming Home for Christmas: Being Born on Christmas.”
GRAD: Abby Chaffins of Kenova United Methodist Church graduated Dec. 11 with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Marshall University. Congratulations, Abby, on this great achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavors.
WORSHIP: Worship the king in a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and online.
LISTED: Congratulations to Jackson Gibson of Ona. He was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Full-time students earning a 4.0 grade point average earn this distinction.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at New Baptist Church.
GRADS: Nine Kentuckians were among the fall 2021 associate degree nursing graduates at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Recognized at the early December pinning ceremony were Simarf Adams, Aaron Barrett, Corie Bradley and Robin McGlawn, all of Ashland; Timothy Timberlake, Flatwoods; Erica Parsons, Grayson; Raegan Ferguson, Rush; and Hannah Evans and Brooklyn Wright, both of South Shore.
COMMUNION: Westmoreland Baptist Church offers a Christmas Eve candlelight service and communion at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
MASSES: Two Christmas Eve Masses are offered Friday, Dec. 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. One begins at 5:30 p.m., and the midnight one begins at 12 a.m. A Christmas Day Mass begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
BABY BOY: Brett Hart spins the last of his 30s at 39 this Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. This heavenly gift was brought into the lives of Gena Hart, mother, and others by Dr. Bruce Ratcliff. This baby boy of Gena’s is being wished a special day, with many to follow.
CELEBRATION: First United Methodist Church offers a Christmas Eve worship service at 4 p.m. Friday and a traditional service at 11 p.m. Holy Communion and Christmas candlelighting are available.
REFLECTIONS: Reflecting upon the birth of Christ through holy communion and singing of carols begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. A nursery is provided for ages 5 and younger. A special offering is also taken to support the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization. An online Christmas Eve night reflection is offered at 11 p.m. A First Christmas Sunday worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Visit https://www.facebook.com/pearidgeumcWV.
MASS: St. Stephen Catholic Church at Ona will not offer a 9 a.m. Mass on Friday, Dec. 24. A Christmas Eve Nativity of the Lord Vigil Mass begins at 7:30 p.m., with a reception following. Nativity of the Lord Mass begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rodney Ashworth, Ruth Morris, Frasier Nash, Janet Jarrell, Lenda Burns, Noah Kirk, Hunter Jackson, Bill Pack, Dustin Dean, Cora Faye McLean, Desmond Michael McLean, Robin Yearout, Carol Hayes, Joe Sullivan, Roy Maynor, Linda Eddins, Katherine Reid, Connie Rutherford, Vivian Yoost, August Cooke IX.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Curtis and Mia Ferguson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stacey Holley, Anita Prelaz, Brenda Carman, Henry Driscoll, Angela Cory, Dave Brooks, Brandon Porter, Jean Read, Loretta Covington, Jona Morrison, Danny Frost, Angela Cory, Carlie Ryan Kazee, Lance Moore.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John Bayliss and Susan McCracken, Tom and Linda Plumley.
CHUCKLE: A sales associate decided on a career change, so he became a police officer. After several months had passed, a friend asked the man how he liked his new job. “Well,” he said, “the pay could be better, the hours are long and it can be dangerous, but what I like about it is that the customer is always wrong!”