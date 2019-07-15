REUNION: Monday, July 15, is the reservation deadline for Huntington East High School Class of 1959's 60-year class reunion scheduled for Aug. 23-24 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Huntington. A "get reacquainted" supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23. A buffet dinner and entertainment are offered at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Call Harriet Starr, 304-736-6359.
ELECTED: Katie Beth Caudill was recently elected by peers to be the 2019 Rhododendron West Virginia Girls State governor. With her mom, Laura Clark, and grandmother, Beth Kilgore, Katie is the third generation to attend this event. Congratulations, Katie. You have made the family proud, as well as the family at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
ON THE PATIO: Oakwood Road Band performs for the free monthly Party on the Patio Summer Concert Series sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Heritage Station.
RECOGNIZED: Rachel Gensler Hall, daughter of Norma Gensler and the late Joel Gensler, was one of five recently recognized during Graduation Recognition Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She graduated from Marshall University in December with a master's in the art of teaching. Once a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, she transferred her membership to Trinity Lutheran in Charleston.
VBS: "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 22-24, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Classes are available for nursery through high school.
SMILE: The kind words in an email from Pat Baisden, administrative assistant at New Baptist Church, brought a smile to my face. She wrote: "Wanted to thank you for your community news section in The Herald-Dispatch. It seems we are constantly bombarded with bad news all the time. Your news section brings a smile to our face and reminds us that we are a community with a lot of good things happening here, too. Thank you for brightening my day." And Pat, thank you for reading and sharing your thoughts and, of course, brightening my day as well.
CONCERT: The seventh annual Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Farmers Market Square, Ironton. In case of rain, the event moves to Ro-Na Theater.
NEWBORN: Bronson Clark, pastor at Ona's Bethesda United Methodist Church, and wife, Sara, became new parents of a baby girl, McKenzie Kay, on July 6. This little princess weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. May her presence add many hours of happiness and contentment to all knowing the family.
STORYTELLING: Dr. Joel Ying, physician storyteller teaching "Storytelling as Healing" at Florida Gulf Coast University, presents storytelling at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Shawnee State Park Lobby, Portsmouth, Ohio.
TRIP: Lillian Narcise, of Huntington, and her great-grandson, Bryce Casebolt, took a trip in early June to Woodridge, Virginia. That's where the two visited Lil's daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Ted Diaz, and their son, Ryan. Bryce also participated in the Magic Fest Pro Championship Tournament at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on June 14-16. This sounds like a great - and somewhat relaxing - family trip.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dana Mitchell is 52, Nathan Fleshman is one over the quarter (26), Katie Floyd is 32, Scott Madden is 53, Katherine Sauvageot, Hudson Yeager, Sandy James, Mike Via, Libby Hicks, Sarah Burton, Griffyn Butler, Bibi Preece, Harry Faulk, Manley Eng, Randy Quimby, Jonathan Aya-Ay, Madeline Hill, Connie Dillon, Lynn Clay, Susan Coleman, Kevin Crouse, Sara Dean, Chris Folio, Jane Gillispie, FaLena Perry, Paula Wheeler, Pierce Cory, Chesley Windon.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: The Rev. Tim and Brittany Adkins Arthur celebrate No. 13, Dwight and Christine Kirtley celebrate No. 20, John and Connie Belcher celebrate No. 30, Duane and Megan Taylor, Bob and Sharon Tucker, Kalyn Obiozor, Kevin Dorey, Angel and Michael Willis, Tim and Terri Stanley.
CHUCKLE: Prior to their wedding, David and Jewel met with the minister to discuss their marriage ceremony and various traditions, such as lighting the unity candle from two individual candles. Couples usually blow out the two candles as a sign of becoming one. The minister said that many people were now leaving their individual candles lit to signify independence and personal freedom. He asked if they wanted to extinguish their candles or leave them burning. After thinking about it, David replied, "How about if we leave mine lit and blow out hers?"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.