CONCERT: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues with City Heat at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Depot Square. Bring a chair, wear a mask and social distance.
LISTED: More Putnam County residents graduating with dean’s list honors for the spring semester at West Virginia University include Amanda Smith of Red House, religious studies; Aaron Blackwell, nursing; Joseph Burchett, exercise physiology; Meagan Cavender, social work; Robert Cook, engineering track 2; Augustus Coppala and Ryan Daly, wildlife and fisheries resources; Patrick Diehl, industrial engineering; Alexis Dodson, forensic and investigative science; Anthony Imperial, civil engineering; Sydnie Johnson, pre-occupational therapy; Ivy Keen, psychology; Nathaniel Smith, sport management; Darcie Trotter, dental hygiene; Alexander Worrell, political science, all of Winfield.
AWARD: Caroline Toler of Grafton, West Virginia, teaches English abroad next year after receiving the Fulbright Scholarship. She graduated in May as a Marshall University Honors College student with degrees in English and Spanish and minors in philosophy and law and legal studies. She completes her ETA posting in Malaga in southern Spain.
CLASS: An “Adult Painting Class” with Joanne Maynard begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Cabell County Public Library. For advance registration, email hcirc@cabell.lib.wv.us.
100th: It was triple digits for Juanita “Nete” Arrington Sept. 1 as she celebrated her 100th birthday. Born in Putnam County, this “young” lady lives with her daughter, Clara Pape, in Winfield.
MEET: A membership meeting for American Legion Post 16 is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the post. Refreshments follow.
BLOOD: Kentucky Blood Center hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Kentucky Farmers Bank, Summit Branch. Donors must be age 17, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show photo ID and meet additional requirements.
MISSED: Six years have passed since Dr. Charles Edward “Skip” Turner left this world, but his volunteer and church work and medical knowledge/expertise are still remembered. The husband of Linda Turner of 55 years passed Oct. 5, 2014, at age 77 but continues to be missed.
EXHIBIT: “Renewing, Reaching: Harry Bertoia and the Marshall University Memorial Fountain,” exhibition observing this fall’s 50th anniversary of the MU plane crash presented by the Polan Family in memory of Dorothy and Lake Polan Jr. is displayed through Jan. 3, 2021, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Switzer Galley. An exhibit of MU’s Memorial Fountain photographs by David Pittenger is also viewed at HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall.
CHUCKLE: A little boy came home eating a big candy bar. His mother remembered he had already spent his allowance money. Surprised, she asked him where he got it. “I bought it at the store with the dollar you gave me,” he said. “But that dollar was for Sunday school,” his mother replied. Smiling, the boy said, “I know, Mom, but the pastor met me at the door and got me in for free!”