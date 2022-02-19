NO MEETING: Following reliance on Zoom meetings for the past several “COVID months,” The Huntington Rotary Club resumed “in person” meetings on Valentine’s Day with Brent Brown, director of Huntington Tri-State Airport, giving an optimistic assessment of airport’s outlook as he explained recent terminal improvements and plans for future growth. Recent Rotary Zoom speakers have included Dr. Josh Baker, president, Mountwest Community and Technical College; and Chris Grassie, Marshall University men’s soccer coach. The club will not meet Monday, Feb. 21, but resumes Feb. 28 with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams at noon at Hilton DoubleTree Hotel. Visitors are invited.
LECTURE: William Turner, distinguished professor of Black and Appalachian Studies (retired), Berea College, co-editor of “Blacks in Appalachia” and author of “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in the Appalachian Coalfields,” presents “The Appalachian Origins of the Modern Civil Rights Movement” at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Room. The event is co-sponsored by John Deaver Drinko Academy, the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, MU’s Office of Academic Affairs, College of Liberal Arts, Department if History and Gayle and Daniel Brazeau.
HONORED: Aden Watts of Fort Gay, W.Va., earned Dean’s List honors at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., for the fall semester. To qualify for this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
SPEAKER: Jake Sharp speaks at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Baptist Temple Church, 902 21st St.
THOUGHTS: Nellie Colon of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Huntington, passed away Feb. 19, 2013 — four days before her birthday on Feb. 23. Four years and one day later — Feb. 20, 2017 — her brother, Charles Adkins, lifelong Wayne County resident and chewing tobacco king, passed. This pair was brother and sister to my mother. They are thought about often and missed more every day.
GOSPEL: The Crabb Family performs in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Temple Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $38, $28 and $16 for group of 10-plus. The meet-and-greet add-on, including dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m., is an extra $22.
FOUR: Just four years ago — Feb. 19, 2018 — Rose Whisman left this world at age 60 leaving a void to those loving and knowing her. It seems like an eternity since this longtime Marshall Family Medicine nurse was called out of this world but she’s free from the struggles of pain and suffering she endured during her last short while on earth.
CLASS: A six-session class in “Basic Photographic Techniques,” open to ages 18 and older, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1 through April 5, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. The cost is $120 or $150 nonmembers. Participants may use either 35mm or digital cameras. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CONCERT: Ricky Skaggs, American neotraditional country and bluegrass singer, musician, producer, composer and inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and Country Music Hall of Fame, performs in concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $50.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials from College of Science include Trace Clark, “Using Antioxidant Assays and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Defensive Role of Antioxidants in Tardigrades”; and Sydney Smith, “Effects of Hyocholic Acid on Hepatic Function and Gut Microbiota.”
MOVIE: A free Saturday matinee movie sponsored by Tornado Products begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Alban Theatre, St. Albans, W.Va. “Bullitt,” starring Steve McQueen, is rated PG. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Snacks at the concession stand are $1.
AWARDED: Boyd and Greenup County Branch of NAACP recently presented the Carol Jackson Diversity Award to Jennifer Willis, RN, PMH-BC, chief executive officer with Pathways in Ashland for its work in promoting diversity in the workplace and service delivery. NAACP chapter representatives were Al Baker, president; Bernice Henry, vice president; the Rev. Stanley McDonald; and Brenda Martin. Marshall Tyson, Pathways’ marketing director, spoke about Pathways To Go initiative.
MYSTERY/THRILLER: Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance presents “Postmortem” by Ken Ludwig at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 23-26, in the Playhouse of Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Tickets, available at door, are $25; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger; and free for MU students with valid ID.
NAMED: Andy Mullins, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CNL, was recently named assistant director of surgical services at St. Mary’s Medical Center, member of Mountain Health Network. He received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University and doctor of nursing practice-clinical nurse leader and master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Ohio University. The 17-year SMMC employee most recently was nurse manager/clinical nurse leader of the operating room.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Madison Jarrell, Dina Davenport, Cindy Bakley, Shannon Walker, Eric Morrison, Christianna Donahue, Barbara Turner, Morgan (Hensley) Ferguson, Emily Wilmink, Josh Dudley, Judi Kenaston, Holly Miller, Debby Pannell, Tracy Shanklin, Hunt Tidd, Pattie Baxter, Kim Day, Charlene Kendall, Mike Boles, Abby Vargo, Buddy Lake,
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Casey Lemley, Sharon Blankenship, Dave Gatrell, Joshua Sierson, Diana Stone, George Armstead, Hulse Budd, Jane Kincaid, Bill Murdock, Karen Hensley Kessick, Tiffany Williams, Matthew Norton, Jeannette Abbett, Claire McClure, Bill Archer, Jess Hughes, Rick Brown, Drew Cummings, Katelynn McKenzie Beltz makes it legal at 21,
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Cleve and Angie Hunt.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Rollyson, Barbara Nelson, Glenn K. Hayslett, Leah Baisden, Aiden Dempsey, Grant Shumaker, Roger Barcus, Greg Creasy, Abby Parks, Hannah Mondlak, Hannah Roudebush, Maddie Cannon, Dino Dygert, Betsy Hager, Mathew Allen, Grace Bouchillon, Tom Wilmink, Chris Miller, Greg Peyton, Kaitlyn Wallace, D.C. Offutt Jr., Bernie White.
CHUCKLE: He had a fee of $50, no matter what ailment. If he failed in finding a cure, he would give $500 to the patient. One day, a man came to him and said, “Doctor, my sense of taste is deteriorating.” The doctor gave him a jar and said, “Have a spoonful of this.” The man tried some, spit it out, and said, “This is shaving foam! Why would you give this to a patient?!” The doctor said, “Well, it seems your sense of taste is just fine. That’ll be $50.” Two weeks later, the same man went to the doctor and said, “Doctor, I think I have Alzheimer’s.” On hearing this, the doctor gave him a jar and said, “Have a spoonful of this.” The man got annoyed and asked, “Wait, isn’t this shaving foam?” The doctor said, “It seems you can remember things just fine. That’ll be $50.” Two months later, the man once again went to the doctor and said, “Doctor, you must help me. I lost my eyesight.” The doctor said, “Oh dear, I’m afraid I don’t have a cure for that. Here’s $500.” The man was overjoyed on finally outsmarting the doctor. But when he saw the money, he blurted out, “Isn’t this $5?!” The doctor remarked, “It seems you can see just fine. That’ll be $50.”