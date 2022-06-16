SCHOLAR: Wyatt Fout of Waverly, Ohio, was one of six scholars receiving the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship, being named the Pike County Scholar. The son of Matt and Sherry Fout is a member of Beaver Valley Livestock 4-H Club and graduated from Piketon High School. He plans to study education at Shawnee State University this fall.
HONORED: Carlie Arkell and Tristyn Blake, both Cabell Midland High School graduates, were honored during the May 29 morning worship service at New Baptist Church. Congratulations on completing this milestone.
GONE FISHING: A Father’s Day virtual fishing tournament hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District takes place Friday-Sunday, June 17-19. Trophies are awarded for “biggest catch,” “smallest catch” and “most unique catch.” Ones catching fish with dad during this time, use #GHPRDFishing2022, upload picture of catch next to something verifying the date. Winners are announced via Facebook Monday, June 20. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
85: Just the thought of singing happy birthday to herself a few years ago at her birthday gathering must have been too much for a great gospel singer and Christian family lady, as well as first cousin/childhood buddy to my mother, as we haven’t heard her voice but once or twice since that time. Betty Adkins, lifetime Wayne Countian, mother of three daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews turns 85 Thursday, June 16. Although she experienced death in her family this past year, “little” Betty continues to live faithfully and lovingly with the others. May Betty have a great day and year filled with surprises, God’s many blessings, happiness, love and fond memories and always know she is loved by my mother and family.
CONCERT: As part of the 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, Massing with Jim Polak is featured at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Admission is free.
TOPS: Birthday greetings to a wonderful friend and former co-worker celebrating Thursday, June 16 — Sandy Hammock of Kenova remains at the top of my best friends favorites list for love, friendship, understanding, trust and compassion. May this day be a super one.
TRIBUTE: “Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute” begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Charleston Theater. Tickets are $19, $29, $39 and $90.
GRAD: Congratulations to Grace Ghiz, who graduated from STEM+M and was honored during the morning worship service on May 29 at New Baptist Church.
BIRDS: The free presentation of “Wings of Wonder, Birds of Prey” by Three Rivers Avian Center is conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Chief Logan State Park.
ON THE LEVEE: FOOTMAD Night with Ranky Tanky and Minor Swing takes place during the 18th annual Live on the Levee concert series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Schoenbaum Stage, Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. Admission is free.
44TH: Hear ye, hear ye — bring out the best china as another royal celebration is taking place Thursday, June 16, but this one is in Huntington as John and Connie Ferguson celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary. They have walked in sunshine and shadows, faced life’s storms and shared rainbows, climbed mountains and overcame obstacles along the way with the help of the Lord. This special couple is enjoying their retirements after nearly two years (she from State Electric and he from Steel of West Virginia) and staying busy with family and church. Still feeling blessed knowing them and meeting them over a year ago continue to fill my heart. May their anniversary and new year be blessed with good health, happiness, love and compassion.
PARK MUSIC: Town of Mason’s “Music in the Park” Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Stewart-Johnson VFW/Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street, Mason, W.Va. 5Forty2 perform. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks are available. Admission is free.
JUNEFEST: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, JuneFest WV features local small business artisans displaying handmade soaps to boutique clothing at Charleston Coliseum’s Exhibit and Convention Hall.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: Trinity Assembly of God (also known as The Love Center) in Coal Grove, Ohio, hosts a drive-thru food distribution from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Newcomers need to complete a card and keep for future distributions, while those receiving past orders must present card or the card for person whom they are picking up food.
CHUCKLE: A couple of young boys were fishing at their special pond off the beaten track. All of a sudden, the game warden jumped out of the bushes. Immediately, one of the boys threw his rod down and started running through the woods. The game warden was hot on his heels. After about a half mile, the young man stopped and stooped over with his hands on his thighs to catch his breath, so the game warden finally caught up to him. “Let’s see yer fishin’ license, boy!” the warden gasped. With that, the boy pulled out his wallet and gave the game warden a valid fishing license. “Well, son,” said the game warden, “you must be about as dumb as a box of rocks! You don’t have to run from me if you have a valid license!” “Yes, sir,” replied the young guy, “but my friend back there, well, he doesn’t have one.”