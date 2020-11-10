SANTA: Santa Claus is coming to town … actually, to the Huntington Mall. Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department brings jolly ole St. Nick by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, to take him to the All Smiles Aboard Trackless Train for his 2020 appearance at 11 a.m. in Center Court. Cocoas and cookies and a special Make it Magical Christmas Activity packet are available from 11 a.m. to noon at Santa’s Loft, across from Customer Service Center. Wear masks and social distance.
BIRTH: Joseph Jarrell and Jodi Lee Carpenter Maiolo became parents of a baby boy, Joseph Henry Rapheal Maiolo, Oct. 9. May this bundle of boy always be a blessing to bring hours of happiness and love.
TWINS: Sharon Kay Holland McNeely of Barboursville and Karen Sue Holland Lemaster of Kenova, twin sisters, celebrate 60-plus birthdays Tuesday, Nov. 10. May these wonderful ladies enjoy this special day with many to follow.
SESSIONS: The last two virtual sessions of “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers, Middle Stages Series,” offered by Alzheimer’s Association, begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. To register, call 800-272-3900.
LISTED: Eighteen Ohio residents were among 225 students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Ashland Community and Technical College. They include Derik James Berry, McKenzie Dunfee, Kelton Thomas Jones and Joshua Ryan Kettel of Chesapeake; Frank McCann, Coal Grove; Hope Collins, Tyler Gregory Damron, Matthew Cvell Thomas and Logan Dallas Whitt, Ironton; Lacey Faye Estep, Kitts Hill; Justin Evan Turner, Pedro; Brandon Ray Bowman, Carol Nicole Haugen and Richard Spaulding, Proctorville; Jamie Lauren Berent and Andrew David Shafer, South Point; Jason Swords, West Portsmouth; and Chelsea Renae Pierce, Wheelersburg. To be eligible for this list, students must have a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from course).
PRESENTATIONS: Marshall University School of Music offers two virtual presentations with Dr. Kevin Vigil, music educator and classical guitarist who underwent seven brain surgeries and had to relearn his art, via Zoom as part of his residency as a Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Arts. “Playing with the Brain” begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. For the link, email alves@marshall.edu.
CANCELED: Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District cancel this month’s Veterans Day parade and Veterans Day ceremony at Huntington’s Memorial Arch. “Every Day is Veteran’s Day.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dr. David Lemming, pastor of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Becky Simmons, Earl Heiner Jr., Jeff Riley, Cathy Wells, Ansel Meade, Oskar Meade, Ernest Leonard, Monica Dunfee, Sierra Rose Bailey, Julia Rutherford, Carl Chapman, Ron Nisbet, Robert Ratcliff, Jim Weiler, Jerrie Van Groll, Brenda Touchon, John Spoor, Stephen Matthews, Earl Heiner Jr., David Hurley, Paul David Dudley, Olivia Sauvageot.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Art and Myra Lydick, Tim and Jaclyn Johnson (2011).
CHUCKLE: A conscientious minister decided to get acquainted with a new family in his congregation, so he called on them one spring evening. After his knock on the door, a lilting voice from within called out, “Is that you, Angel?” “No,” replied the minister, “but I’m from the same department.”