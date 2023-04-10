LISTED: Abigail Watts, Cameron Watts, Amanda Webb, Morgan Webb, Shaynah Webb, Francesca Wesley, Jessica West, Samantha Wheeler, Russell White, Dakota Williams, Erich Williams and Danielle Wilson were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean's list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester's end.
TRAILS: Happy trails ... The 244,000-acre Wayne National Forest in Pedro, Ohio, has opened trails to horseback riders, mountain bikes and off-highway vehicles. Campgrounds open Friday, April 14. Seasonal passes for off-highway vehicles are $35; three-day passes are $20.
NEW DEAN: Maria P. Gindhart, associate dean of college of the arts at Georgia State University in Atlanta since October 2016, is the new college of arts and media dean at Marshall University, effective July. She was also associate director of Ernest G. Welch School of Art and Design. She has a Ph.D. and A.M. in the history of art from University of Pennsylvania and a A.B., summa cum laude, from Bowdoin College. She also co-wrote a successful grant to fund WomenLead in the Arts, a professional signature experience class at GSU. Welcome to Huntington and Marshall University.
LECTURE: Charles Hill Moffat Fund and the Marshall University Department of History sponsor a lecture, "A Journey Through the Negro Leagues," with Leslie Heaphy, associate professor of history at Kent State University at Stark, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at MU Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Dining Room. A reception follows. Admission is free.
MEMBERS: Nearly a dozen individuals became new members at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in March. The 10 joining the church include Chuck Zerkle, baptism, Jerry and JoAnn Aldrich, Scott and Shawna Bumgardner, Tom Christian, Debbie Henderson, Jacob and Breanna Roberts and Brittany Robertson.
SYMPOSIUM: The Birke Fine Arts Symposium continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Shawkey Room of Marshall University Memorial Student Center. "Naming the Unnamed, Speaking the Unspoken: A Public Reading and Conversation with Neema Avashia and Rahul Mehta on West Virginia, Writing and Otherness" is the event topic. The symposium's theme has been "Making the Unseen Visible." A reception follows.
WINNER: Corduroy Brown of Huntington recently won the "Album of the Year" award during the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards conducted in mid-March at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. The album is "Let Me Know."
PROGRAMS: Tri-State Bible College offers the following schedule. The undergraduate program features cults and comparative religions, Bible introduction, church revitalization in Appalachia, marriage and family, conversational apologetics, principles of counseling and evangelism. The graduate program features Christian apologetics, advanced principles of Bible study and theological research and writing for ministry. Free community classes are offered for the first time on Saturday morning. The classes include Deuteronomy, May 6-27, Philemon, June 10-July 1; Ephesians: Walk Worthy, concerning addiction and recovery, July 8-29. Call 740-377-2520, ext. 10.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Kristen Corley, Brooklyn McCoy, Stan Hanson, Sherry Kennedy, April 1; Judy Cleveland, Alex Dean, Paul Landin, Michael Myers, Jay Proud, Tom Turner, Ann Hurley, Nancy Watts, Debbie Methax, Spencer Jachimczuk, April 2; Ryan Anders, Virginia Clark, Missi Fisher, Clay Jackson, Jacqui Meeks, Doug Pitzer, Allison Weiss, Sister Terrence Wall, Poppie Lee Milum, Sharon Sparks, Lisa Webster, Nola Scott, April 3; Gary Rea, April 7.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Roland and Missi Fisher, April 3; Stephen and Mikah Utley, April 4; Brian and Crissie Jones, April 7.
CHUCKLE: Everyone asked a 100-year-old man for his health secrets. The old man said, "I'll tell you a secret. I've been married 75 years. Promised my wife when we got married that when two people quarrel, the loser has to walk for five kilometers. I've been walking it every day for 75 years!" Everyone asked again, "But how come your wife's very healthy as well?" The old man answered, "I'll tell you another secret. She'd been following me to make sure I really finish the five kilometers."
