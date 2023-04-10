The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LISTED: Abigail Watts, Cameron Watts, Amanda Webb, Morgan Webb, Shaynah Webb, Francesca Wesley, Jessica West, Samantha Wheeler, Russell White, Dakota Williams, Erich Williams and Danielle Wilson were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean's list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester's end.

TRAILS: Happy trails ... The 244,000-acre Wayne National Forest in Pedro, Ohio, has opened trails to horseback riders, mountain bikes and off-highway vehicles. Campgrounds open Friday, April 14. Seasonal passes for off-highway vehicles are $35; three-day passes are $20.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

