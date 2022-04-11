MEETING: Town and Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Greta White of White’s Lawn Care presents a program on “Succulents.” Members are to bring garden gloves.
LISTED: Luke Hammond and Kendall Hammond were among 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. The Oak Hill, Ohio, residents attend Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
FIRST: Covenant School recently became the first in the state to earn accreditation status from Association of Classical Christian Schools, the largest and most widely recognized representative of classical Christian education in the world. Congratulations to the leaders, teachers and others working diligently to get this honor.
MUSICAL: “Anastasia,” new Broadway musical, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $43.11, $64.36 and $91.11.
SPEAKER: Janie Fuller-Phelps explains KYOWVA Goodwill’s professional counseling and therapy services — “the best kept secret in Huntington” — at the Monday, April 11, noon meeting for Huntington Rotary Club at Doubletree Downtown. Visitors are welcome.
LEADERS: Katrina Keith, certified minister in Ohio and Kentucky, was recently elected as president of Ironton Area Ministerial Association, while Kim Gabbard, associate pastor with Impact Church, is the new vice president. Katrina, member of Huntington’s Christ Temple Church, began her affiliation with the association when she was mayor of Ironton. Kim, member of the association three-plus years, is coordinator of Tri-State Family Connections. Their next event is a Good Friday service at noon Friday, April 15, at First United Methodist Church, Ironton.
COMEDY: “Other Life Forms,” a comedy by Brandon McCoy, is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16, in the Playhouse of Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 at door; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger; and free to MU students with valid ID. Call 304-696-2787.
25 YEARS: 20th Street Tudor’s Biscuit World has been serving biscuits and gravy for 25 years. Owned by Michael Thomas, he is joined by Kenneth Blue, general manager with the restaurant upon its inception; Nadia Nichols, manager for 15 years; Loretta Lee, assistant manager there 10 years; Judy Wilson, crew leader; and Jon Thomas, Emily Leonard, Roman Gibson, Jonathan Saxton and Larry Rose, staffers assisting in keeping the restaurant serving good food, providing great customer service and keeping the doors open.
“SINATRA”: Lee Dean, local minister, motivational speaker and actor, is featured in the “Sinatra” show at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Genesis Healthcare Putnam Center, Teays Valley, West Virginia.
MEET-AND-GREET: Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association and Friends of Southeast Hills host a meet-and-greet format event for residents to meet with candidates running for any office representing voters within a one-mile radius of the library. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Gallaher Village Public Library.
SERVICES: In observation of Passion Week, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers services at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, April 11-13, in person and online. “Money Changer Monday” with the Rev. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian Church is offered Monday; “Tricky Tuesday” with Bishop Samuel Moore from Full Gospel Assembly is Tuesday; and “Spy Wednesday” with Rodrigo Almeida, ALP, for Enslow Park, is Wednesday.
ONE YEAR: He was a long-time friend to my dad, paying a visit to him not long before he passed away in 2001 and a neighbor to my two sisters for many years. Charles “Chuck” Abshire passed away April 11, 2021, at age 87. May God’s hand surround and comfort his wife, Delores Ann Baylous Abshire, his children, grandchildren, friends and relatives during the remembrance Monday, April 11, of his homegoing,
