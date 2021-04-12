EXHIBIT: French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, displays “Jessica Malone Photography, 40 Over 40” Sunday, April 18. The exhibit continues through June 12.
PASTOR: Grover Jackson Jr., better known as “Johnny,” left this world for his heavenly home Feb. 5. This pastor of Canada Chapel Church (Wayne) for more than 44 years was 74 years old and retired from Wayne County Board of Education as a teacher at Fort Gay and Tolsia high schools. Condolences to his wife of 55 years, Johnita, three children, three grandchildren and other family members during this time of loss. He fought the good fight of faith, holding to God’s hand and eternal life which he was called when he made the good confession before many witnesses. He will be rewarded for his great efforts in winning souls for God’s kingdom as he often traveled to preach the gospel in revivals and other services.
WORKSHOP: Greenup County Extension Service offers a door hanger painting workshop instructed by Kristie Floyd at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the office. The cost is $25, including supplies. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 15. Mask wearing and social distancing are required. Call 606-836-0201.
GREAT-GRANDSON: Congratulations to Vince and Joy Agee of Kenova United Methodist Church as they became great-grandparents to Greyson Mark Hollman. The newborn arrived March 26 to Whitney and Jay Hollman. May God continue to bless this little bundle of boy and his parents.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: West Virginia’s Public Radio’s Mountain Stage celebrates Huntington’s 150th anniversary with a return to live taping Friday, April 16, through an outdoor concert at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Performers include St. Paul and the Broken Bones, A.J. Croce, Shemekia Copeland, Ona and Marc Harshman, West Virginia poet laureate. The social distanced event begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $60. Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster or 304-696-6656 from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face coverings, over-the-ear mask or gaiter is required at all times.
DEAN’S LIST: Boyd County, Kentucky, residents named to the dean’s list at the University of Kentucky in Lexington include Kaitlyn L. Hall, Haley E. Thompson and Katherine A. Wesley, kinesiology; Jessica Marie Hunley and Germaine I. Daming, nursing; Makenzie Jay Dixon, Ryan A. Whitt and Sydney Nicole Hill, journalism; Molly Elizabeth Kiser and Turner Austin King, marketing. To make this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
MEET: The monthly meeting of Putnam County Republican Club begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Eleanor Town Hall. Public officials attend to meet and answer questions. Call Tony Hodge, president, 304-972-7950, or visit Facebook.com/PutnamWVGOP.
BEST: Kyleigh Hoey, 11th grader at Huntington High School, placed first in “Best of Show” in this year’s Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. The winner received Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25, respectively.
NAMED: Ten Wheelersburg, Ohio, residents were among the 272 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They include Mikaylah Belford, Sarah Bender, Marisa Boyd, Tori Canter, Jessica Collier, Taylor Davis, Amanda Lewis, Tyler McCormick, Leann Spradlin and Jarrett Stamper. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
CHUCKLE: A member of the church asked, “Pastor, how did you get that cut on your face?” The pastor answered, “I was thinking about my sermon this morning and wasn’t concentrating on what I was doing so I cut myself while shaving.” The member shockingly said, “That’s too bad! Next time you’d better concentrate on your shaving and cut your sermon!”