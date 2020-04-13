Community News
FUNDRAISER: Speakeasy Singles hosts a Rada Cutlery fundraiser to help pay for club expenses since monthly dances have been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. To place online order, use SpeakEasy Singles Order Link for Rada Cutlery, say “yes” to support the club. For information, contact events@speakeasysingles.com or 304-805-4109.
GRADS: Four Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among more than 2,300 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens. Receiving bachelor of science in education degrees included Keri Madison Mootz, Cassidy R. Skeens and Taylor Cheyenne West. Kristi Dayle Gresham received an associate in applied science degree.
RESCHEDULED: A concert featuring one of the titans of the blues, straddling traditional and modern forms, has been rescheduled at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge, three-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and drummer, perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Tickets are $40 to $75.
ADDRESS: Charlene Carter of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, has a new address. Cards, letters or words of encouragement may be mailed to her at 60260 E. Arroyo Vista Drive, Oracle, AZ 85623. There’s no doubt she is missed by her buddies at the church.
CLEANUP: Kenova’s citywide cleanup event scheduled for May 2 has been canceled. However, dumpsters will be located in the 1500 block of Pine Street between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 2-9 for residents to deposit trash. This event is open to residents only and proof of residency is required. Do not place trash on the ground and continue the required social distancing practice. Kenova police officers will monitor the area. Call 304-453-1571.
LOSS: The Marshall University community mourns the loss of Dr. Ralph J. Turner, professor of journalism at MU 32 years. Dr. Turner passed away March 9 six days before his 81st birthday following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He and wife, Barbara, were members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. His mentoring and connection with students, friends and colleagues will be greatly missed.
NOMINATIONS: Nominations are accepted through May 13 for the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards honoring individuals and organizations rolling up their sleeves to solve community problems in an innovative way. Those chosen as recipients are honored Aug. 27 at a special banquet at Charleston Culture Center. For forms, contact 304-558-0111 or www.volunteerwv.org. The event is coordinated by Volunteer West Virginia, the State’s Commission for National and Community Service.
OFFICERS: Lisa Nord, faculty adviser for AphA Academy of Student Pharmacists at Marshall University and coordinator of Phar819 Long Term Care of the Patient in collaboration with the Huntington VAMC, was recently elected as a new board member for the West Virginia Geriatric Society. Teresa Sexton, life resident of West Virginia who attended Marshall University and Mountain State University, completing graduate nursing and postgraduate work at Mountain State, was named president. Sexton is also a board member of Cabell County Community Senior Services and West Virginia Nurse Executives. Dr. David Elliott, professor of clinical pharmacy in West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, is president-elect. JT Hunter of REMT Care Partner Consulting and Coaching and the society’s immediate past president, is secretary/treasurer.
SHOW: A spring marketplace crafters and vendors show is being planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Local handmade crafts, independent businesses and made-from-scratch sweets may be purchased. Admission is free.
CANCELED: The annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement is canceled for May 25 in Huntington, due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting directive against the gathering of large crowds.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Abigail Sheets.
CHUCKLE: “Doctor, my husband spends all day staring at young, beautiful women. Is there anything I can do about it?” asked the wife. “You can start by telling me where you two spend your days,” the doctor answered.