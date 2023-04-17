CLASSES: An eight-session painting class begins Wednesday, April 19, and continues through June 7 at Huntington Museum of Art. "Watercolor Painting with Lisa Walden," open to beginner to advanced watercolorists, is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. "Evening Oil Painting," open to all skill levels using oil paint, by Lisa Walden is also available. This eight-session class is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 20-June 8. The cost is $190 or $220 nonmembers. Contact http://www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
NEW SPECIALIST: Sonja Lichtenstein, MD, is the new wound care specialist joining King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. Coming from South Carolina where she practiced with Vohra Wound Care, Dr. Lichtenstein also practiced general surgery and wound care from 2002 to 2016 in Portsmouth. She has a medical degree from State University of New York at Syracuse College of Medicine and completed a residency in general surgery at Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y., and Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines. She is board certified by American Board of Surgery, in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine by American Board of Preventive Medicine, and in wound care by American Professional Wound Care Association.
MEET: Retired Teachers Association meets at noon Monday, April 17, at Ironton Big Boy Restaurant. Robin Rayfield, executive director of Ohio Retired Teachers Association, discusses "State Teachers Retirement System." Call Karen Tyo, 740-377-9390.
DIRECTOR: Dr. Rob Quicke is the new W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Director at Marshall University, effective July 3. He is a tenured professor of communication at William Paterson University of New Jersey where he was chair of the communication department from 2017 to 2021. He also founded College Radio Day and co-founded World College Radio Day, launched by Coldplay's Chris Martin. The general manager of award-winning WPSC 88.7 in Wayne, N.J., from 2007-2021 has a Ph.D. in communication studies from Regent University, MA in radio from Goldsmiths College, University of London and BA and MA from Oxford University in English language and literature.
READERS: Heritage Station hosts the monthly Writers Can Read event at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17. Featured are Edwina "Eddy" Pendarvis, professor emerita at Marshall University, and Jeff Tigchelaar, former newspaper reporter and editor and current employed by Cabell County Public Library. Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience wanting to share a creative work.
NEW BABY: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church recently welcomed a new baby -- Abigail Deva Isai Kailasam, born April 11 to Sam and Priya Kailasam. Congratulations to the families and may this little princess be raised to fear God and walk in His goodness.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents a concert featuring MU Jazz Ensemble I at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Smith Recital Hall. Duke Ellington's "The Tattooed Bride" is featured. Admission is free.
COOKS: Fourteen varieties of chilis and soups were entered in the fifth annual chili and soup cook-off in early March at Ona's Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Debbie Dillion received an engraved water bottle from Blenko for placing first with her pot of chili. Keeley Carter, 9, and her dad, Chris Carter, was winner of the fan-favorite chili and also received a Blenko water bottle. Keeley's jar was filled with $842. Proceeds of $3,254 were donated to Cabel Midland High School Knights' Great Hall.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY: Colton Tackett.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Danny Bowman, April 2; Tyler Ellis, April 3; Kim Barbour, April 7; Emerson Haynes, April 12.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Bryan and Shelly Rozzi, April 11; Larry and Patty Bias, April 15.
CHUCKLE: Sitting at the bar, sad Rob told the bartender he was trying to forget the heartbreak of his broken engagement. "So what happened, dude?" asked the bartender. "Well, what can I say," said Rob, "Would you marry someone who didn't know the meaning of the word faithful and was vicious when the subject of faithfulness came up?" "No way in the world," said the bartender. "Well," said Rob, "apparently, neither would my fiance."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
