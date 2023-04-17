The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CLASSES: An eight-session painting class begins Wednesday, April 19, and continues through June 7 at Huntington Museum of Art. "Watercolor Painting with Lisa Walden," open to beginner to advanced watercolorists, is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. "Evening Oil Painting," open to all skill levels using oil paint, by Lisa Walden is also available. This eight-session class is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 20-June 8. The cost is $190 or $220 nonmembers. Contact http://www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.

NEW SPECIALIST: Sonja Lichtenstein, MD, is the new wound care specialist joining King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. Coming from South Carolina where she practiced with Vohra Wound Care, Dr. Lichtenstein also practiced general surgery and wound care from 2002 to 2016 in Portsmouth. She has a medical degree from State University of New York at Syracuse College of Medicine and completed a residency in general surgery at Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y., and Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines. She is board certified by American Board of Surgery, in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine by American Board of Preventive Medicine, and in wound care by American Professional Wound Care Association.

