ENTRIES: Monday, May 2, is the entry deadline for the 2022 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition sponsored by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Handmade or machine-made quilts and wall hangings by West Virginia residents are eligible for the contest. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. A nonrefundable $20 fee is charged per entry. A quilting workshop, “Ironing Out the Wrinkles,” is conducted May 6 by juror Linda Luggen. Participants may bring problem pieces for a troubleshooting Q&A session. Spaces are limited, so reservations are required. Information may be found at https://wvculture.org/agencies/museums/. Contact Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator for department, 304-558-0220 or laiken.j.blankenship@wv.gov. The 41st exhibition opens Friday, May 27, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and continues through Sept. 13.
TOOK FLIGHT: Violet Mae Nance, better known as “Bo” to family and friends, took her last flight Jan. 21 at age 86. The former Salt Rock and Fort Gay resident and living in Titusville, Florida, at the time of her departure flew into the arms of Jesus, leaving behind three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of Fort Gay High School and Huntington Business College, she retired from Inland Mutual Insurance Co. To know Bo was to know she loved to cook, paint, sew and work in flowers and garden and ballroom dance, as well as her family and helping others. I met this little Christian lady about 35-plus years ago at Roach Baptist Church in Salt Rock, and her sweet, sincere smile and kind words have followed her throughout this time. May God’s love and strong arms comfort the family in this time of grief.
HORSES: Eastern Kentucky Horse Expo is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Boyd County Extension Education Center, 1740 Addington Road. Following the open arena from 10 a.m. to noon, the cowboy obstacle begins at 1 p.m. Classes include stick horse, youth in hand, in hand, youth under saddle and under saddle.
LISTED: Three Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Natalie Fields, Danielle Mathes and Lexie Payne, all from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
TRIBUTE: No more hustle and bustle in the sports world for William Daniel “Bill Dan” Ray as he entered rest and peace April 6 at age 86. An avid outdoorsman and coach of every sport — wrestling, baseball, track, football and basketball — he was inducted into West Virginia High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. For 39 years, he taught and coached at Barboursville and Cabell Midland High schools. He also was a master gardener raising vegetables for family and friends. May his wife, Patricia, of 66 years, children and other relatives and friends know how much he was loved and respected.
PARTY: A family-friendly recycling program, “Earth Day Party,” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Gallaher Village Library. Individuals can read about how the Earth can be loved.
VISITED: Sarah Foard, of Arlington, Virginia, recently visited Woodlands Retirement Community. The violinist joined her daughter, Leuna de Jesus, on violin, and Mark Smith, piano. Sarah is daughter of Betty Foard and the late David Foard and great-granddaughter of the late Mary Shep Mann. The concert was in honor of Patricia Green, Sarah’s former violin instructor.
NO. 93: Basil Asbury would have celebrated No. 93 Monday, April 18, but passed away Sept. 26, 2021. He will always be remembered.
MINISTER: Throughout many years, the Rev. Zachary Bills kept his love for God and unwavering faith in his life and ministry. A pastor in Lincoln and Cabell counties, he retired early from BASF in 1989 to focus on the churches. He was a charter member of Gethsemane United Baptist Church, which he helped start from Bethlehem United Baptist Church. He was also an Army Korean War veteran, member of the masons and gardener. This longtime minister died April 18, 2019, at age 86, but his ministry and work are not unnoticed.
CONFERENCE: Moise Katumbi Chapwe, former governor of Katanga in Democratic Republic of Congo and president of Ensemble pour la Republique, speaks during the Global Speaker Series Conference from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Drinko Library, Room 349. His topic is “Chain of Values of Mining Sector in Global Business Today: Challenges and Opportunities for African Countries.” The free event is sponsored by Lewis College of Business.
CHUCKLE: A farmhand went to church one Sunday, but when he entered he saw that he and the preacher were the only ones present. The preacher asked the farmhand if he wanted him to go ahead and preach. “Well,” said the farmhand, “I’m not too smart, but if I went to feed my cattle and only one showed up, I’d still feed him.” So the minister began his sermon. An hour passed, then two hours, then two-and-a-half hours. Finally the preacher finished and asked the farmhand whether he had enjoyed the sermon. “Well,” said the farmhand, “I’m not too smart, but if I went to feed my cattle and only one showed up, I sure wouldn’t feed him all the hay.”