DINNER: Savannah’s Restaurant kicks off spring with a wine dinner celebration at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The seven-course wine and dinner costs $150. Limited tickets are available. For reservations, call 304-529-0919.
LISTED: Twenty-two South Point, Ohio, residents were among 272 students on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Oho University Southern, Ironton. They include MacKennia Bowling, Alaina Cantrell, Ashley Collins, Kata Crizer, Brett Curry, J.D. Dillon, Caleb Eplion, Katlyn Fry, Paige Hale, Hannah Hall, Haden Henson, Brock Holley, Makensey Kearns, Matthew Lewis, Garrett Looney, Amber Michaels, McKenzie Moore, Leslie Null, Carly Pratt, Ayrie Staley, Jasmine Weise and Lacey Williams. To be eligible for the list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate GPA.
WRITERS: Charles Ryan, Mitch Evans and Hailey Hughes — three local authors — are featured in this month’s Writers Can Read series offered virtually as a Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 19. The meeting ID and password information is available at https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead.
AWARDED: Huntington Museum of Art is back in the news as it is the recipient of another award. HMOA was chosen by West Virginia Association of Museums in Clarksburg as the recipient of the 2021 Institution of the Year Award. The museum receives a commemorative plaque and a $250 prize. Congratulations, HMOA staff, on this great and well-deserved achievement.
39TH: April 2 marked a special event for 87-year-old Eulas Hayes, American Red Cross Blood Services coordinator and volunteer. He gave his 39th gallon of blood during the monthly blood drive at the Ashland Fire Department Central Station. After serving three years (1954-57) in the Marines, he came home to Ashland and began working at Armco Steel Co. and co-started the company’s blood donation program with friend, Gene Gross. Since that time, he has missed three times giving blood due to low iron. This is a great service Mr. Hayes, thanks for helping others with your blood donations.
NAMED: Local students majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology at the University of Kentucky in Lexington named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester include Chloe Gene DeGiorgio, Boyd County, Kentucky; Caleb Coleman Gooden and Natalee Elizabeth Hagy, both of Cabell County. To make this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
RECIPIENT: A $1,000 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship was awarded to Jesse Lewis, son of Susan Bouchillon of Proctorville, Ohio. Both are members of WoodmenLife OH Chapter 1 in Columbus. He submitted an application highlighting his high school grades, activities and volunteerism and an essay on patriotism. Jesse is student body president, vice president of BETA Club, volunteer with environmental club, plays soccer and is the basketball team manager. His plan is to study accounting in college.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Liz Meadows, April 4; Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wilcox, April 7; Michael and Amy Rexroad, April 8; Mr. and Mrs. Rex Roby, April 9; Steve and Suzy Ramey, April 12.
CHUCKLE: A customer asked the waiter: “What flavors of ice cream do you have?” The waiter in his hoarse voice answered, “Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.” The customer responded, “Do you have laryngitis?” The waiter stated, “No, just vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.”