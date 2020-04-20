Community News
APPLICATIONS: Norman Jordan African American Arts and Heritage Academy accepts applications for its Summer Youth Academy to be conducted July 6-11 at West Virginia State University, Institute. The academy is open to ages 13 to 18. The $300 fee is required for a student’s attendance for the entire week. Registration deadline is June 1. Contact Jacqueline Dooley, 304-657-1801, or https://normanjordanaaaha.com and click on registration link.
FUNDRAISER: The 2020 Open Door Membership Campaign, chaired by Vicki Taylor, is underway at Huntington Museum of Art. The goal is to raise $335,000, representing just over 18% needed by the museum to support the operating budget. The campaign continues through June 30. Contact Rebecca Stephens, development officer, 304-529-2701, Ext. 327, or www.hmoa.org.
LISTED: Six Huntingtonians were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. They include Cassandra Rose Aliff, Michael T. Crawford, Ethan Christopher Hess, Simeon Fredrik Kaan, Elisabeth Ross and Sarah Elizabeth Williams. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
EMPTY BOWLS: The Pottery Place in Huntington features this year’s alternative Empty Bowls event with more than 500 bowls on the website for folks to browse. Proceeds benefit Facing Hunger Food Bank. Pick-ups are available at the Pottery Place. Visit https://www.thepotteryplace.biz/.
OFFICERS: Rashad Sanders, chemical and outsource buyer at Special Metals PCC in Huntington, is the newly elected president of the Marshall University Black Alumni Chapter. He has more than 15 years’ experience with programming and event planning and more at the university’s Huntington and South Charleston campuses. Other officers include Shaunte Polk, sponsored program administrator for Office of Intercultural Affairs at MU overseeing Center for African American Students programming office, vice president; Christopher Taylor, 2008 MU graduate and Cisco-application architect/engineer/consultant and previously employee for Kaiser Permanente, treasurer; and Deanna Bailey, MU graduate with bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2011 and master’s degree in health care administration in 2013, secretary.
EARTH DAY: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church hosts a worship service for viewing at noon Wednesday, April 22, through its website. The service is led by the Rev. Robin Blakeman, a nearly life-long Huntington resident and Marshall University graduate presently a project coordinator of Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition. Music is performed by Johan Botes, Marshall University assistant professor of piano.
RESCHEDULED: The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention, Huntington’s first full-scale comic convention, originally to be conducted in June has been rescheduled for Aug. 22-23. Tickets purchased for the previously scheduled date are still valid for the rescheduled date in August. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.
