EXHIBIT: "The Visual Elements: Value," the third in a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art, continues through July 23 at Huntington Museum of Art. Artists in the exhibit include Art Werger, Chuck Close, George Bellows, Patrick Lee, Bonnie Schiffmann, Grace Martin Taylor, Jo Sandman, G. Daniel Massad, Jason Yarmosky, Edda Renouf, Edward Renouf and others. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fourth-grade poetry category included Julian Honaker, Explorer Academy, first; Khlia Collins, Explorer Academy, second; Harper Bartram, Martha Elementary School, third.
PROMOTED: Ben McGinnis, financial advisor, branch manager and portfolio manager in Morgan Stanley's wealth management office in Huntington, was recently promoted to senior vice president. The Huntington native has a bachelor's degree from Marshall University and has been with the firm since 2012.
VISIT: P. Buckley Moss visits the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at 733 3rd Ave. The free event is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. To reserve a print of Ritter Park, call 304-522-1112.
RETIRED: William G. Palmer presented his last lecture, "Looking Back: Reflections on 39 Years at Marshall University," last week. He recently retired from MU's Department of History. A reception followed to celebrate his long career and wish him well on his retirement.
ELECTION: The annual meeting with election of officers for Russell High School Association begins at noon Wednesday, April 26, at Giovanni's Pizza, Flatwoods, Ky.
AWARDED: Seth Glazer, Huntington High School graduate and currently majoring in landscape design and management at Columbus State Community College, was recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship from West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association's Marcus W. Rennix Memorial Scholarship program. Garrett Balog of Charleston, Mooresville Senior High School in North Carolina and a junior studying horticulture at West Virginia University, was also awarded a scholarship.
PERFORMANCE: Ben Stalets, Toledo singer-songwriter, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Auger Inn, 2324 S. Third St., Ironton. Dale Blakenship and the Elkhounds.
CLASS: A self-defense class, open to women 13 to 17, is offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Hope's Place, Ashland. The class is limited to 10. The cost is $10 per participant. To register, email stephanie@hopesplace.org.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Al and Nancy Blatt celebrated their 62nd anniversary April 8; Wayne and Jeanie Budrus were married 37 years April 19.
CHUCKLE: A man stayed home while his wife went to church. When she returned, he inquired about the sermon. She said it was OK. "Well what did the preacher preach about?" he persisted. "I don't know," she said, "he never did say."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
