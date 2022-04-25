MEETING: Lawrence County, Ohio, Local Emergency Planning Committee meets at noon Monday, April 25, at Joint Response Operations Center, 715 Lane St., Coal Grove. Call 740-534-5803.
LISTED: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Cece Davis and Abby Frye, both from University College.
CONCERT: As part of Broadway in Charleston Series, a performance featuring the Jersey Boys begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Charleston’s Clay Center. The event is recommended for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $91.11, $64.36 or $43.11.
CERTIFIED: Frederick H. “Fred” Kitchen recently earned a Certified Crematory Service Provider (CCSP) designation from the National Funeral Directors Association. He is funeral director and owner of Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Crematory Services.
BOWLERS: Teams to participate in the 34th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake are being sought by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State to benefit community children. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Teams of four to five people can bowl for $500. Lane sponsorship is available for $200, or individuals may bowl for $125. Contact 304-522-2191 or scollier@bbbstristate.org.
NAMED: Trey Clohan was recently named senior vice president and district manager over City National Bank’s retail banking efforts in Charleston, Greater Putnam and Columbus, Ohio, markets. The Charleston native and West Virginia University graduate also leads retail banking teams in the Kanawha Valley, Greater Huntington and Southern Ohio markets, as well as I-79 corridor from Sutton to Morgantown.
GOLF: The Marshall University “Nine and Wine” golf fundraiser has a few open spots and a limited number of foursomes available for the event at 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The fundraiser benefits MU women’s golf. Call Teddy Kluemper, assistant AD/director of athletic development at MU, 304-412-0796, or Brooke Burkhammer, MU women’s golf coach, 304-208-1445.
SUPERIOR: Mitchell Dunlap, Fairland Middle School student, recently earned a superior rating with his science fair project, “Which Water Bottle is the Coolest?” and placed first in Best Overall Lawrence County Project. Mitchell was one of Lawrence County middle school students participating in the recent virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande. His virtual project has already been submitted to be judged at the state level.
EVENT: A “meet the candidates” event hosted by Putnam County Republican Executive Committee is conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Barnyard BBQ, Teays Valley, West Virginia. Call Tony Hodge, Putnam County Republican Party chairman, at 304-972-7950.
PERFORMANCE: A new “opening night” performance has been added for Garth Brooks at Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio. Rain or shine, the concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Tickets are $94.95, all-inclusive. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster, 877-654-2784.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Orpha Martin, April 1; Trey Robertson, Louetta Jimison, April 3; Bill Weekly, Tennessee Justice, April 6; Maggie Chenoweth, April 8; Kennedy Fisher, Rhonda Davis, April 9; Susan Wagoner, April 11; Whitney Stead, Debi Dean, Maddison Legg, April 12; John Cummings, April 14; Denver Stevens, April 15; Marsha Thompson, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Faith Robertson, April 17; Chris Kelley, Debbie Lingenfelter, Jim Lackey, April 18; Nick Anuszkiewisz, Glenna Johnson, April 19; Polly Midkiff, April 20; Roger Hamlin, Dustin Rutherford, April 22.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Chris and Amy Jarvis, April 9.
CHUCKLE: During the wedding rehearsal, the groom approached the pastor with an unusual offer: “Look, I’ll give you $100 if you’ll change the wedding vows. When you get to the part where I’m supposed to promise to ‘love, honor and obey’ and ‘be faithful to her forever,’ I’d appreciate it if you’d just leave that out.” He passed the minister a $100 bill and walked away satisfied. On the day of the wedding, when it came time for the groom’s vows, the pastor looked the young man in the eye and said: “Will you promise to obey her every command and wish, serve her breakfast in bed every morning of your life, and swear eternally before God and your lovely wife that you will not ever even look at another woman, as long as you both shall live?” The groom gulped and looked around, and said in a tiny voice, “Yes,” then leaned toward the pastor and hissed: “I thought we had a deal.” The pastor put a $100 bill into the groom’s hand and whispered: “She made me a better offer.”