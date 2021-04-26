WINNER: Five-year-old Kelsey Lawson recently won the title of Miss West Virginia Elementary Kindergarten in the Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageant conducted in mid-February at Valley Park Conference Center, Hurricane, West Virginia, where 34 participants from the state competed. The daughter of Tiffany LeMasters of Hurricane and Wes Lawson of Morgantown, West Virginia, is eligible to compete on the national state in Little Rock, Arkansas, this summer. To sponsor Kelsey, contact Delyssa Edwards, executive pageant director, 304-593-8998.
EXHIBIT: In celebration of breast cancer survivors in April, Huntington Museum of Art offers an exhibit, “Bodice Project,” which is displayed until July 25. A video discussion presented by Cynthia Fraula-Hahn, project president, is available at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on Facebook. Visit www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
RETIRING? Word has it that the Rev. Father Paul Yuenger is retiring as pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in mid-June. The former pastor of St. Peter and St. Paul Parish in Oak Hill, West Virginia, has been pastoring the Huntington church since June 2013. However, the 70-year-old pastor may continue to serve the church, filling in at numerous parishes or participating in other areas of volunteerism and/or work. There’s no doubt he will be missed from the leadership, but may his remaining years be relaxed, restful and blessed.
OPENING: “Celebrating the Derby Tradition” exhibit by Anita Madden, Ashland native, socialite and businessman is available Saturday, May 1, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. Admission is $6.50; $5 ages 18 and younger and ages 55 and older; and free to ages 2 and younger.
SELECTED: Kayla Morris, branch manager at Gallaher Village Library in Huntington, was recently chosen to join in the Association for Rural and Small Libraries Outstanding in Their Field Leadership Institute as part of the 2021-22 cohort. Congratulations to Kayla on this achievement.
LISTED: Thirty Ohio residents were named to the president’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Marshall University. They are Dustin T. Darnell, Alexa N. Dickerson, Brady C. Doyle, Madelyn E. Heighton, Grace J. Simpson, Charles R. Walters, Thomas M. Williams, Shelby L. Zerkle, all of Ironton; Alexis B. Adkins, Riley C. Adkins, Sarah E. Blatt, Sarah A. Combs, Nathanial A. Crum, Kylie N. Day, Dwayne A. Eplin, Samuel T. Godschalk, Jacquelyn O. Goodenough, Madison B. Nibert and Hanna J. Shrout, all of Proctorville; Elizabeth H. Adkins, Sara E. Allen, Leah J. Bailey, Ryan P. Frasure, Merrick J. Harris, Allison P. Himes, Harrison J. Letchford, Holly E. Ramey and Sydney M. Rice, all of South Point; Megan Russell and Jacqueline M. Shaw, both of Willow Wood. To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CHUCKLE: Old Pete was very close to dying but made a miraculous recovery. In the hospital, his pastor came to visit him. “Tell me, Pete, when you were so near death’s door, were you afraid to meet your Maker?” the pastor asked. “No, Pastor,” said Pete. “It was the other man I was afraid of!”