Community News
LISTED: Ten Kentuckians were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. Eight Ashland residents include Daniel Thomas Goshorn, Caleb Nathaniel Kiser, Amy J. McGarey, Denise Darcel Meeks, Gerardo Jaden Mejia IV, Mikayla Lynn Pennington, Makenlee Rae Sparks and Billie J. Stanley. The two Catlettsburg students were James Brett Woods and Sommer Michelle Workman I. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
HONORED: Congratulations to Susan Hage as she was one of three award recipients honored for service to the community at the recent 20th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s awards luncheon at Guyan Golf and Country Club. She was presented the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award for dedicating her life’s work to humanitarian efforts.
READER: Janet Nicol mailed this note, “I enjoy reading your column.” Thanks, Janet, I enjoy having you as a reader.
SELECTED: Josalynn Bush, East Carter High sophomore and daughter of Brian and Kim Bush of Grayson, Ky., was chosen as a participant for the Rogers Scholars program sponsored by The Center for Rural Development.
SYMPATHY: “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” And, James “Jim” Carpenter took that journey in early March to be with the Lord. The Barboursville resident served in the U.S. Coast Guard 26 years before retiring as a chief warrant officer and later becoming a mail carrier with U.S. Postal Service. I think I met this Christian gentleman when I visited Mud River Baptist Church, where he was a member and deacon. He was married to Janet Sue Muncy Carpenter for 60 years and fathered two daughters, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jim will be missed in the church, community and family, but he is free from all worry, pain and suffering. May God’s hand continue to comfort those loving and knowing him in this time of loss.
APPEARANCE: The West Virginia Book Festival is scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. However, Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” author, has canceled her appearance due to a personal conflict on the date. Other featured authors attending the event include Colson Whitehead, Douglas Preston, Josh Malerman, Eric Eyre and Denise Giardina. A used book sale is available Oct. 3, as is the festival’s marketplace. Contact www.wvbookfestival.org.
DONATIONS: On behalf of the Norval Carter Memorial Medical Society, Dr. Scott Gibbs recently presented checks to two local agencies. A $1,000 check was donated to Lily’s Place and Facing Hunger Food Bank. The society, which meets the first Thursday of each month (September through May), is composed of current and retired physicians from the area.
DIRECTOR: Following Dr. Adam Dalton’s move to the director of bands at Marshall University in 2019, Chris Schletter steps into the role of director of athletic bands and assistant professor of music, effective this fall. Schletter, an educator, conductor and clinician conducting and performing internationally with the cast of Tony Award-winning Broadway production, “Blast!” and the American Chamber Winds, has been a music educator 17 years, teaching at a South Florida high school and at the collegiate level while in graduate school. He was also the interim director of bands at Marietta College in Ohio and is finishing his Ph.D in music education with an emphasis in instrumental conducting at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Welcome to the Huntington area and Marshall University.
CHUCKLE: Before taking a family trip to Europe, Ryan made a point of telling his two sons, ages 11 and 8, that they would be soaking in the local culture and enjoying the fine continental cuisine. Translated, that meant: No fast food! A few weeks into the trip, they were in Austria when they came upon a McDonald’s. The younger son immediately ran toward it. “Remember our rule,” the dad yelled. “I’m not going to eat,” he said as he threw open the door. “I just want to smell it.”