PRESENTATION: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk zoom-only event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 4 featuring the second part of the two-part course on the topic of climate change with Charles Zelek. During the first part, the speaker discussed alternative energy sources, their pros and cons, coal and ongoing investment in local oil and gas development. Contact Elizabeth Appell, 304-696-2285, or appell1@marshall.edu.
ADMINISTRATOR: Candice Tackett, vice president of business development for OVP Health in Huntington, recently joined King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio in Portsmouth as administrator. She has a master's degree in human resources management and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Marshall University, and a master's degree in psychology from Argosy University.
CONCERT: Sirius XM presents "I Love the 90s Tour" at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville, Ky. Featured are Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and Young MC. Tickets range from $36.50 to $76.50, available at ticketmaster.com or Community Trust Bank Box Office.
LISTED: Jeremy Philpott, Shandi Pine, Jonathon Pinson, Raymond Pollard, Jayne Polvinen, Trevor Quarles, Emily Radcliff, Ryan Ramey, Shawn Ramey, Jose Ramirez, Jamaylan Ray and Emily Reid were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean's list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester's end.
ITALY TOUR: Ellis and Julie Conley, former pastors at Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, host an "Educational Opportunities Tour" to Italy from Nov. 1-10. The cost is $4,296 from Charleston. Contact conleyellis@aol.com.
CAMP: Charleston's Clay Center offers a Discovery Day Camp for students between ages of 7-10 two days in April. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10. The cost is $30 or $40 nonmembers. Contact 304-561-3570.
SPEAKER: Brian Hirsch, president of Executive Jet Management, offers a "chalk talk" at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School, 600 Eagle Mountain Road, Charleston, as part of the school's Excellence in Aviation Professional Speaker Series. To attend, email rittern@marshall.edu or lemonl@marshall.edu.
WELCOMED: Three new members were recently welcomed to the family of Madison Avenue Christian Church. On March 12, Jordan and Amanda Eggnatoff joined with their son. May mom and dad continue to work for the Lord and raise their little boy in the way of the Lord.
NAMED: Six Rush, Ky., residents were among 199 students at Ashland Community and Technical College named to the dean's list for the fall semester. They include Ashley J. Boldman, James Ceith Griffith, Austin David Hutchinson, Douglas Lewis, Isaiah Christian Lynch and Ethan Tyler Williams. Other Kentuckians included Kaeli R. Fannin of Hitchins; Chiwana Sue Holbrook of Webbville; Haylee Goodpastor, Hunter Ralph Hay, Richard Walker Hay, Katlyn Dawn Howell and Kylie Raeann Moore, all of Sandy Hook; Ethan B. Howard of Martin; Sean Daniel Christman of Grayson; Kala Jade Chapman, Zabeian Aaron Russell Hickman, Angela Kay Layne, Laney Brooke Scott and Nikki Marie Stewart, all of Argillite; Haley E. Goforth of Sitka; and Haley Simpkins of West Liberty. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Rose Thomson celebrated number 93, Feb. 25; Jane Cross, March 4; Joe Hoffer, March 5; Rachel Hooten, Terry Floyd, Jim Kahre, Scott Ramey, Tim Stanley, March 10; Brittany Cochran, Shannon Dean, Bryan Larch, March 11; Linda Anders, Lisa Vance, Doug Ward, John Hash, March 12; Marvin Lively, Cody Rice, March 13; Sierra Fisher, Tristan Rice, Sandee Simms, Lori Sublett, March 14; Lily Haught, Olivia Haught, Reece James, Delores Jean Burks turned 88, Nick Mancini, March 15; Timothy Balch, March 21; Naomi Dailey became age 83, Tucker Stacey, March 25; Barbara Mancini, March 26; Jamie Platt, March 27.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Jennifer and James Crouse, March 6; Joel and Connie Boggess, April 1.
CHUCKLE: Bill told his friend, "My girlfriend takes advantage of me." "What do you mean?" the friend asked. "I invited her out to dinner, and she asked me if she could bring a date!" Bill answered.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
