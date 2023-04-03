The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PRESENTATION: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk zoom-only event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 4 featuring the second part of the two-part course on the topic of climate change with Charles Zelek. During the first part, the speaker discussed alternative energy sources, their pros and cons, coal and ongoing investment in local oil and gas development. Contact Elizabeth Appell, 304-696-2285, or appell1@marshall.edu.

ADMINISTRATOR: Candice Tackett, vice president of business development for OVP Health in Huntington, recently joined King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio in Portsmouth as administrator. She has a master's degree in human resources management and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Marshall University, and a master's degree in psychology from Argosy University.

