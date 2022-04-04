CONTEST: The sixth “Kids Kick Opioids” contest, public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools encouraging students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse, is being sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office. Students may work in groups or individually. Submissions may include drawings, poems, letters or anything promoting awareness. The winning entry appears as a statewide newspaper public service announcement. Regional winners are displayed in the State Capitol. Entries must be postmarked by May 6 and mailed to Attorney General’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or emailed to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
MENTIONS: Three Huntington High School seniors and one junior recently won honorable mention at the annual University of Rio Grande School Art Exhibition. Congratulations to Hayden Boggs, senior, “Winged Beast,” ceramics; Madison Fenn, senior, “Pink Koi on Black,” acrylic paint; Ciera Thacker, junior, “Bee,” marker; and Blaise Shray, senior, “Taking Off,” photography.
READS: Tasty Reads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
CLASSES: New students are being accepted for the fall semester at Southland Bible Institute, Ashland. Class registration begins in August; however, those interested may tour the school now, discuss available classes and learn more about the college. Appointments are preferred. Call Dr. Arnold Adams, president, 606-928-5127.
CONCERT: Carly Pearce presents “The 29 Tour” at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.
SINGING LECTURE: Department of Sociology and Anthropology, School of Music, Department of History, College of Liberal Arts and The Drinko Academy sponsor a “Singing Lecture” with Dr. Corey Dolgon, sociologist /musician, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Smith Musical Hall/Recital Hall. The theme is “In Search of One Big Union: Folksongs and Social Movements in the U.S.” Light refreshments are served. Admission is free.
INTERIM: Brian M. Morgan, associate dean and professor of computer and information technology at Marshall University, has been named interim dean of the College of Science, effective July 1. He replaces Dr. Chuck Somerville, who returns to the faculty at the end of June. The Chesapeake, Ohio, native has a bachelor of science degree in computer science from MU and a master of science degree in technology management from MU Graduate College. He was an assistant professor in the integrated science and technology/computer and information technology programs at MU from fall 2000 until summer 2008, associate professor from summer 2008 to summer 2013, when he was promoted to full professor. From 2012 to 2020, he was department chair and in July 2020, he was appointed associate dean for College of Science at MU. He and wife, Jennifer, have five children. Congratulations on this appointment.
ROCKAPELLA: This was one of the first groups to perform at the newly opened Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1995. And, the group of various genre performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the facility. Tickets are $35; $32 seniors; and $15 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
MEET: Huntington Rotary Club meets at noon Monday, April 4, at downtown Doubletree, Huntington. Diana Whitlock, vice president and community manager for Chase Bank, discusses how the bank strives to improve individuals’ financial health and empowerment. Visitors are welcome.
LISTED: Nine Ironton residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Eric Day, Shannon Frazee, Seth Hensley, Jessie Justice, Faith Mahlmeister, Trent Milleson, Jenna Rawlins, Kaitlyn Saunders and KaCee Wilson, all from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
SYMPOSIUM: The 2022 Sarah Denman “Faces of Appalachia” Symposium begins via Microsoft Teams at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Sponsored by Marshall Libraries and Drinko Academy, the speaker is Sarah McDermott, assistant professor/printmaking and 2021-22 Faces of Appalachia Fellow, discussing “Racial Covenants and Huntington’s Washington Place. Respondents are Dr. Rachel Danford and Dr. Cicero Fain. To join, visit https://tinyurl.com/596pta75.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Brady Donahue is still in the 20s at 27, Bob Tebbetts, Bill Weekley, Marcia Daoust, April 1; Missy Jordan, April 2; John Pelfrey, Pat Zabel, April 3.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Morris Veazey Jr., Gus Drum, Mary L. Light.
CHUCKLE: When the man got home from work, he found his three children outside, still in their pajamas, playing in the mud, with empty food boxes and wrappers around the front yard. The door of his wife’s car was open, as was the front door to the house and there was no sign of the dog. Proceeding into the entry, he found an even bigger mess. A lamp had been knocked over, and the throw rug was wadded against one wall. In the front room, the TV was loudly blaring a cartoon channel, and the family room was strewn with toys and various clothing items. In the kitchen, dishes filled the sink, breakfast food was spilled on the counter, the fridge door was open wide, dog food was spilled on the floor, broken glass lay under the table, and a small pile of sand was spread by the back door. He quickly headed upstairs, stepping over toys and more piles of clothes, looking for his wife. He was worried she might be ill, or that something serious had happened. He was met with a small trickle of water as it made its way out the bathroom door. As he peered inside, he found wet towels, scummy soap and more toys strewn over the floor. Miles of toilet paper lay in a heap and toothpaste had been smeared over the mirror and walls. As he rushed to the bedroom, he found his wife still curled up in the bed in her pajamas, reading a novel. She looked up at him, smiled, and asked how his day went. He looked at her bewildered and asked, “What happened here today?” She again smiled and answered, “You know every day when you come home from work, you ask me what in the world I do all day?” “Yes,” was his incredulous reply. She answered, “Well, today I didn’t do it.”