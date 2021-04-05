COMMUNITY NEWS
OPENING: West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant is now open. Supported by West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the museum displays historical buildings, old-fashioned farm implements and antique tractors and more. Planned events include spring gas/steam show, May 1-2; church service, Sunday in log church and gospel sing at 1:30 p.m.; tractor parade/show, July 24; Mothman festival hayride, Sept. 18; country fall festival, Oct. 2-3; and Christmas light display, December. Antique tractor pulls are also offered June 5, July 3, Sept. 4 and Nov. 6. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RECOGNIZED: James Barber, senior account major and member of Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Cedarville University, was one of 273 cadets honored with the Cadet of the Year Award by Central State University ROTC Program. The Ashland native hopes to emulate the servant-leadership of Jesus as he steps into military service after college. Following his May 1 graduation ceremony, he is commissioned as an officer in U.S. Army and spends a year training in Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course and then Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga., before becoming a second lieutenant.
RESCHEDULED: Trace Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour” at Charleston’s Clay Center scheduled for Thursday, April 8, has been rescheduled for Jan. 9, 2022.
DANCERS: Ava Detharage, a local dancer, took Top Novice Solo for “A Whole New World” in the recent three-day Dance Masters of the Bluegrass competition featuring dancers across Kentucky at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Hailey Cassity won second place Novice Solo for “Sway,” and Aubrie Skaggs won Overall Top Solo. The Prim and Proper group won a novice award in fourth overall mini honors, and Cupcake Social Club was second place overall. Ashland Youth Ballet also performed.
FUNDRAISER: Marshall University and The Pottery Place team up to offer the popular Empty Bowls fundraiser event to benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank through the month of April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event — typically a soup lunch where attendees choose their own handmade bowl to purchase and keep — moved online in 2020, with bowls instead being placed for sale on The Pottery Place’s website. Check www.thepotteryplace.biz each Friday for updates, new bowls (to be sold for $20 each) and a dessert auction. The first 100 purchasers also receive 10% off food coupons to Bahnhof WVrsthaus and Biergarten and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews. Contact mccullougha@marshall.edu.
TASTE/READ: Cicada Books and Coffee’s Tasty Reads Book Club returns at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, with a discussion of “A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle. Reservations are needed in advance for space availability due to social distancing. Mask wearing is also mandatory.
CHUCKLE: One day, a poor man with only one piece of bread to eat was walking past a restaurant. There was a large pot of soup on the table. The poor man held his bread over the soup so the steam from the soup went into the bread and gave it a good smell. Then he ate the bread. The restaurant owner was very angry, asking the man for money in exchange for the steam from the soup. The poor man had no money, so the restaurant owner took him to the judge, who thought about the case for a little while. Then he took some money from his pocket. He held the coins next to the restaurant owner’s ear and shook them so that they made a jingling noise. “What was that?” asked the restaurant owner. “That was payment for you,” answered the judge. “What do you mean? That was just the sound of coins!” protested the restaurant owner. “The sound of the coins is payment for the smell of the soup,” answered the judge. “Now go back to your restaurant.”