Community News
POSTPONED: All April and May activities for Westmoreland Woman’s Club have been postponed. Future events are planned for a later date.
GREETINGS: Monday, April 6, is a special day for Trey Cobb as he celebrates a 20-plus birthday. He continues to stay busy, studying the Bible and creating music for the “strings.” The only grandson of Ben and Carolyn Meredith is a one-of-a-kind gentleman. May his day be blessed with whatever makes him happy.
GRADUATES: Congratulations to the 26 Ironton residents recently among more than 2,300 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens. Graduating with associate in applied science degrees included Paige N. Aldridge, Cheyenne Arianna Lilly Brown, Garrett Kyle Carpenter, Makayla Cheyan Cochran, Tyler Jack Hager, Kimberly Dawn Napier, Stephanie Ann Reed, Molly Anna Saunders, Aaron Keith Stumbo and Abigail Louise Sweeney-Edmonds. Receiving bachelor of science in education were Mackenzie Meghan Ackerson, Haley Marie Bartram, Jodi Lee Delong, Abygail Grace Morgan and Kelly Danielle Paholsky. Andrew Dale Barker and Jacob Daniel Carpenter earned an associate in applied business degree, while Dustin Lamont Barrow received a bachelor of specialized studies degree and Emily A. Monnig was awarded an associate in arts and Sarah Breanna Stevens received a bachelor of science in applied management. Four graduates were presented a bachelor of science in nursing — Donald Lee Davidson II, Allura Danielle Kidd, Brittany Lynn Miller and Breanna Nicole Sparks. Bachelor of criminal justice degrees were earned by Jarod K. Patterson and Gregory Wayne Runyon.
REFLECTION: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church continues its broadcast of a noon reflection Tuesday, April 7, on its website and YouTube platforms, in observation of Holy Week. A message, “Tricky Tuesday,” is presented by Jake Sharp, masters of divinity student. Music is by Johan Botes, Marshall University professor.
BIRTH: Kenova United Methodist Church family has another new arrival. Allen and Barb Tufts became grandparents of Lincoln Isaiah Tufts, who was born March 14. Lincoln was a heavyweight at 9 pounds and measuring 21 ½ inches long. His proud parents are Drew and Emily Tufts. May this bundle of boy bring many happy moments to the family and friends.
BAPTISM: Jake Christian recently was baptized and became a new member at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May he continue to be welcomed in the family and grow in God’s love and spirit.
RETIRING: Mary Ganzer is retiring as office manager at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, effective April 30. She has provided her knowledge, assistance and presence with the church 15 years. Although she is retiring from that position, she will still be a part of the church life. Happy retirement, Mary, may it be a happy, healthy and fulfilling one.
SERVICE: C-K Ministerial Association begins Holy Week services at 11:50 a.m. Monday, April 6, from First Independent Missionary Baptist and First Congregational churches. Contact Tony Cicenas, 304-208-1345. To participate, go to the Facebook search bar and enter CK Holy Week 2020. Click “join” then during Holy Week, tune in via Facebook to listen.
SINGER: Squire Parsons, formerly of Mason County, West Virginia, and well-known gospel singer, becomes another year older Monday, April 6. Although this servant of the Lord had to retire from his gospel travels due to poor health, his inspiring songs he wrote continue to bless many hearts. May Squire have a great day with better health, fond memories, words for more songs and more birthdays to follow.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Bob Brinkman, Jessica Jarvis, Elizabeth Lawhon, March 30; Kristen Corley, April 1; Judy Cleveland, Alex Dean, Paul Landin, Michael Myers, Jay Proud, Tom Turner, April 2; Ryan Anders, Virginia Clark, Missi Fisher, Clay Jackson, Jacqui Meeks, Doug Pitzer, Allison Weiss.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alex Conley, Amy Jarvis, Cam Brown, Derek Neal.
CHUCKLE: Mary found it very difficult to buy birthday gifts for her mother-in-law. No matter what she bought, her mother-in-law always took it back to the store and exchanged it for something else. Her friend June suggested she give her cash. “I tried that once,” said Mary. “She took the $50 to the bank and exchanged it for two $20s and a $10.”