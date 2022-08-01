The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NIGHT OUT: Ashland Police Department hosts National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Central Park, by the amphitheater near Crabbe Elementary School. Music, inflatables, children’s activities, hot dogs and refreshments are available.

NEW JOB: Sam Gue is the new superintendent for South Point Board of Education, replacing Mark Christian, who retired after serving in the position since 2013. Sam, principal of Rock Hill High School four years and assistant principle five years before that, begins his new job Monday, Aug. 1. He has also taught and coached sports in the Rock Hill and Chesapeake school districts, having served two years as Chesapeake Middle School principal. The president of Ohio Valley Conference also helped establish a new Athletic Hall of Fame at Rock Hill High, where he coached softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball at middle school and high school levels. He has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and social studies and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Marshall University.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

