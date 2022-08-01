NIGHT OUT: Ashland Police Department hosts National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Central Park, by the amphitheater near Crabbe Elementary School. Music, inflatables, children’s activities, hot dogs and refreshments are available.
NEW JOB: Sam Gue is the new superintendent for South Point Board of Education, replacing Mark Christian, who retired after serving in the position since 2013. Sam, principal of Rock Hill High School four years and assistant principle five years before that, begins his new job Monday, Aug. 1. He has also taught and coached sports in the Rock Hill and Chesapeake school districts, having served two years as Chesapeake Middle School principal. The president of Ohio Valley Conference also helped establish a new Athletic Hall of Fame at Rock Hill High, where he coached softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball at middle school and high school levels. He has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and social studies and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Marshall University.
CLASS: The “catch” for Huntington’s Kitchen this week is crab. “Back to Basics: Crab Cakes” begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The class, which teaches how to make crab cakes with remoulade sauce, is limited to 16 participants. The cost is $25. Registration is necessary. Contact 304-522-0887 or www.huntingtons-kitchen.org.
WINNER: Congratulations Martha Turley of Ona. She placed third in the recent Lap Dulcimer (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston.
FUNDRAISER: Three events at one location are hosted by Adriaunna Paige Foundation Saturday, Aug. 6, at Tri-State Fire Academy. A breakfast and movie are available from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast includes homemade biscuits and gravy, hash browns, fried apples, choice of meat, one egg, choice of drink for $12 ages 9 and over and $6 for ages 8 and under and seniors. The movie is “God’s Not Dead.” A back-to-school bingo is from 2 to 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 ages 18 and younger. Prizes include school supplies. Another bingo begins at 6:20 p.m. for ages 18 and older. The cost is $10 first pack and $5 each additional one. Prizes are donated by local businesses. A concession stand is open. To pre-order breakfast, call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
ATTENDED: Two Boyd County High School juniors — Hudson Cox and Rylan Holbrook — were among 40 other high school students from around the state attending the five-day Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders conference at the University of Kentucky.
AWARDS: Paramount Players presents “The Annual Paramount Joe Awards” with lots of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Those who have performed in the center’s last season are recognized, and the new season events are announced. Tickets are $20.
OFFICERS: Scott Hill, new president of Russell Rotary Club, recently presented Steve Hines, outgoing president, with the President’s Gavel Plaque. Steve presented Ron Lewis with the 2021-22 Rotarian of the Year Award, while Cheryl Wooten-Spriggs, past district governor for Kentucky District 6740, presented James Beaumont an award for his service as assistant district governor. Congratulations to all on a job well done.
RAILS AND ALES: The Rails and Ales Beer Festival, hosted by Better Beer Coalition of West Virginia, comes to Harris Riverfront Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Food and arts vendors, live music and more are featured. To participate at the special beer garden, patrons must be at least 21 years old to enter. General admission tickets are $50 or $20 for those wanting to hear the music and not try out the multiple brands of brew. Participating bands include Rookie from Chicago, Massing and Eldorodo, both of Huntington and SOMANA of Louisville.
LISTED: Thirty additional Ohio residents and one Huntingtonian were among 86 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. They include Carson Bailey and Emma Lester, Crown City; Mackenzie Yoe, Frankfort; Ava Jenkins-Cooley, Kylie Stapleton and Merinda Webb, Franklin Furnace; Ally Campanella, Hudson; Natalie Fields, Alison Franz, Isaac Massie, Justin Mount, Lexie Payne, Grace Stevens and Myra Stevens, Kitts Hill; Kaitlyn Coriell, Minford; Ali Hamilton, New Boston; Sarah Day and Hailee Littlejohn, Pedro; Casey Coriell, Melissa Huff and Sarah Widdowson, Portsmouth; Shelby Cornell, South Webster; Eric Green, Brooke Kinner, Paula Risner, Leann Spradlin, Brayden Wilson, Carly Young and Jenna Young, Wheelersburg; and Sarah Wheeler, Willow Wood. Dara Boldman is from Huntington. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
ANNIVERSARY: Mary Ann and David Walsh of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. David is a retired sportswriter with The Herald-Dispatch. May this lovely couple continue experiencing love, happiness, fond memories and togetherness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Jones, Marie Nelson, Carl Pemberton, John Moore.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Ethan Proctor, July 2; Nicola LoCascio, July 7; Jack Carpenter, July 8; F. Robin O’Keefe, July 9; Jonathan Stillion, July 15; Jason Scott, Christopher Vance, July 16; Cheryl Eifert, Lelah Nelson, July 19; Andrew Offutt Jr., July 27.
CHUCKLE: A little boy wanted $100 badly and prayed for two weeks but nothing happened. Then he decided to write a letter to the Lord requesting the $100. When the postal authorities received the letter addressed to the Lord, USA, they decided to send it to the White House. The president was so impressed, touched and amused that he instructed his secretary to send the little boy a $5 bill, as this would appear to be a lot of money to a little boy. The little boy was delighted with the $5 and sat down to write a thank-you note to the Lord. It read: “Dear Lord, Thank you very much for sending me the money. However, I noticed that for some reason you had to send it through Washington, D.C., and, as usual, those jerks deducted $95.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
