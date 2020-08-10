Community News
YOUTH: Tamarack at Beckley recently opened the Youth Art Gallery for a “Celebrating the Seniors of 2020” exhibition featuring work of some of the most talented 12th-graders in the state, including some of Tamarack’s juried artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The display continues through Sept. 14.
OFFICER: Among 62 officers across Ohio, Patrolman Timothy M. Penley of Portsmouth Police Department completed a 24-week peace officer training course by Ohio State Highway Patrol. The 144th Basic Peace Officer Training Academy begin in February.
DANCE: Senior couple dancing with host Dick Newman begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Barboursville Community Center. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
AWARDED: Kira Hayes, 2020 Huntington High graduate, was recently awarded a one-time $2,500 scholarship through Comcast NBCUniversal’s annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program for education-related expenses. She will be a freshman at West Virginia University this fall.
CANCELED: Megadeth and Lamb of God’s “Metal Tour of the Year” performance scheduled for Oct. 23 at Mountain Health Arena has been canceled. Tickets will be automatically refunded via the original point of purchase. If purchased through www.ticketmaster.com, it could take up to 30 days to receive refund. If purchased at box office, call 304-696-5990.
DEGREED: Five local residents recently earned a degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sierra Powers of Huntington received a bachelor of arts, mathematics (5-12); Deana Milum, Huntington, master of science, nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Jennifer Brumfield, Huntington, master of science, nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN); Kayla Ferguson, Ona, bachelor of science, nursing; and Jared Sanders, Wayne, bachelor of science, nursing.
SUPPLY DRIVE: A “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive continues through Aug. 31 at the Ashland Town Center. Donations may be placed in the box near the Food Court. Requested items include lunch boxes, coloring pencils, glue, folder, backpacks, pencils, crayons, scissors and notebooks.
BAPTISM: Carter Dean Cox, son of Matthew and Lauren Cox, received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism July 28 at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
CLASSES: A new adult evening program in Welding Technology begins Saturday, Aug. 15, at Cabell County Career Technology Center. The program takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The center is also currently accepting adult students into its existing automotive specialization program. Contact 304-528-5108 or mgvance@k12.wv.us or avoss@k12.wv.us.
GRADS: Huntington residents graduating from more than 5,000 students included Reid Adams and Deidra Blackburn, Anastasia Elwood, bachelor of science in nursing; Jessica Bandy, associate in science; Leslie Hartmann, master of sports administration; John Holbrook, bachelor of science in computer science. Congratulations to these graduates.
CANCELED: Allied Chemical employees will not be meeting for the annual reunion typically held on the second Saturday in August in South Point, Ohio. Due to concerns over COVID-19, the event is canceled.
CHUCKLE: A woman charged her husband with mental cruelty so severe it caused her to lose 30 pounds. “Divorce granted!” said the judge. “Oh, not yet,” the woman pleaded. “First I want to lose another 10 pounds.”