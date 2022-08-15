The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

INITIATED: A Crown City, Ohio, resident was recently initiated into the Marshall University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society in Lexington, Virginia. Nathaniel King was among 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities. To be eligible for initiation, students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in top 35% of class, demonstrating leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.

SINGERS: Woodlands’ residents presented a wonderful worship hymn sing in mid-July at the retirement community. Participating residents included Lois Wallace, Janice Gold and Mike Hager, along with David and Judy Richards, special guests. Keep blessing the residents and spreading God’s word through song and music.

