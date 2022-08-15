INITIATED: A Crown City, Ohio, resident was recently initiated into the Marshall University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society in Lexington, Virginia. Nathaniel King was among 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities. To be eligible for initiation, students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in top 35% of class, demonstrating leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.
SINGERS: Woodlands’ residents presented a wonderful worship hymn sing in mid-July at the retirement community. Participating residents included Lois Wallace, Janice Gold and Mike Hager, along with David and Judy Richards, special guests. Keep blessing the residents and spreading God’s word through song and music.
ONE YEAR: One year ago, a great Salt Rock gardener/farmer answered the call to move to another farm to garden. Delbert Floyd McCallister, known to many as “The Corn Man of Roach,” passed away Aug. 15, 2021, at age 90. Delbert worked the fields many days until daylight was no more and totally enjoyed the outcome of what he grew to sell from his front lawn. The Huntington Alloys retiree was the father of two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and husband to the late Betty McCallister. This community servant is definitely missed by many. Thanks for your hard work in growing some of the best vegetables of all time, and honesty, good buddy.
NAMED: Danielle Black, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University for the spring semester. To earn this recognition, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
MISSING: When life’s road gets tough to travel, body pains become less tolerable and the diagnosis is painful with not much hope for a better tomorrow on Earth, God sees and delivers as he did Aug. 15, 2020, when he allowed Rickey G. Chapman of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and formerly of Salt Rock and Milton, to take that heavenly ride where pain and suffering are no more. The Moses Auto Mall employee and retiree from West Virginia Division of Highways was 64 years old. He was married to Kim Walters Chapman and a member of Rivers of Life Outreach Ministries in Catlettsburg. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
DEGREED: Chelsea Jenkins, of Ironton, completed her master of arts education in literacy specialist at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
COLUMNIST: Jack Hardin, of Ceredo, “About Town” columnist with The Herald-Dispatch for years, was a jokester. He loved to make people laugh and did a great job at it. Monday, Aug. 15, would have been a birthday celebration for Jack, who died in 2011. It’s folks like this fella who brings laughter to our life even after he’s gone.
APPLICATIONS: Submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition are being accepted by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History in Charleston through Sept. 2. Artists must be 18 years of age or older and maintain a permanent domicile in West Virginia. To register, submit a CD/DVD or USB memory stick with six examples of current work to the department by entry date. Three awards are presented: Best of Show/Purchase Award, $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, $250. Visit https://bit.ly/3aBB-wLV, contact Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator, 304-558-0220, or Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov. The exhibit opens Nov. 13 at Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston.
LISTED: Kama Delawder, of Ironton, was named to the dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, for the spring semester. Kama is earning a bachelor’s degree in social work. To be named to this list, students must have earned a minimum of 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
BELATED: Gerri Shannon Hall and Sandra Shannon Beach celebrated their 67th birthday Sunday. Here’s hoping it was a “double the fun” and pleasurable day.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
