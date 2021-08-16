WRITERS: The monthly Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Heritage Station. Featured are Nora Shalaway Carpenter, graduate of Vermont College of Fine Art’s MFA in writing for children and young adults program and author; and Joe Mirenna, member of WV-based Booger Hole Revival string band in mid 1970s and earned degree in education in Madison, Wisconsin, and taught elementary school for more than 20 years.
LISTED: Five Barboursville graduates were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Marshall University. They include Sophie Caye Adkins, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Brittany Rose Ballengee, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude; Elizabeth Angeline Bush, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Sean Daniel William Gue, bachelor of arts; Kasey Chantel Lemley, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; and Corey Douglas Ross, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude. To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
EXHIBIT: Huntington High School students have artwork exhibited in the West Virginia University Food Justice in Appalachia Exhibit 2021-2022 Food, Nutrition during COVID in Appalachia through June 2022 on the main floor of the WVU Downtown Campus Library, Morgantown, and digitally on the WVU Libraries’ website and archived at The Research Repository at WVU. Included in ceramics are Chase Rood, “Cheeseburgers in Paradise”; Mayla Gunn, “Sweet Dreams”; Aaliyah Scott, “Where is the Beef?”; Malaysha Wiggins, “Homemade Doughnut Delight”; Caleb Leffingwell, “Dinner Time”; Daisy St. Clair, “American Pie”; Senaa Wilburn, “Red Lobster Lockdown”; Morgan Snyder, “Wing Night”; and Ayden Cremeans, “Homemade Flap Jacks.” Exhibited in the acrylic painting participation are Bryce Tsai, “Red Velvet Cake”; Jailauh Skaggs, “Strawberry Shortcake”; and Tabatha Brogan, “Macaroons.” Caleb, Chase, Senaa and Daisy have their work reproduced into exhibition panels and included in the print exhibition at the WVU Downtown Campus Library. Another HHS artists group was awarded the highest honor of being accepted under juried acceptance to represent West Virginia high school artists at the Congressional Art Award 2021 at the Cultural Center in its 39th year. Representing West Virginia are Ben Grimes, “Water Bristle,” Micah Moore, “Weathering the Storm,” Jaylynn Morales, “Snow Thistle,” Jolie Tessier, “Puddle of Memories” and Carter Williams, “Breaking Free,” all photographs; Kally Hall, “Deepest of Sleeps,” print; Kyleigh Hoey, “Growth,” and Alexandria Lindberg, “Shoes,” painting.
FINALISTS: Shelby Lucas, who has worked in Cabell County seven years with six of them as secretary at Explorer Academy, and Kathy Miller, cafeteria manager at Wayne High, where she has worked 19 years, are two of the 10 finalists in the state for West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Allison Hatfield of Spring Valley High, and employed in Wayne County since 2006, was recognized as West Virginia Teacher of the Week and Wayne County Teacher of the Year. The overall winner is announced Sept. 7 at West Virginia Culture Center, Charleston.
OFFICERS: Sara Ramezani was elected president for the 2021-22 club year for Barboursville Rotary Club. Other new officers include Robin Brandon, past president; John Lee, president-elect; and Michael Bonner, president-designate. Newly-elected board of directors include Maggie Moore, Aaron Arnold and Kristi Arrowood.
NAMED: Ian Jessee, local professional violinist, award-winning music educator, administrator and community builder, has been named president and CEO of Huntington Symphony Orchestra, effective June 21. He replaces Hogan Haas, executive director for 13 years who has retired. Ian, West Virginia resident since 1997, is a principal violinist with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Ohio Valley Symphony Orchestra, River Cities Symphony Orchestra and Classical Music Festival in Eisenstadt, Austria, and maintains an active private violin studio.
STUDENTS: Thirteen Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. They include Lyric Bair, Lindsey Blake and Joey Spears, the university’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Levi Blankenship, Natalie Pratt and Ashley Tackett, University College; Taylor Burnette and Mickey Sanchez, Scripps College of Communication; Shia Ervin, Rachel Pratt, Brenna Price and Ashton Robbins, College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Socks Stewart, College of Fine Arts.
APPRECIATION: Ashland Town Center hosts a teacher appreciation night from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the JCPenney Court. Giveaways and snacks are available while supplies last.
TEACHER: Cicero Fain III, Ph.D., joined Marshall University Aug. 2 as a new Visiting Diversity Scholar. He teaches one or two courses per semester on African-American history and culture, work on a diversity-related project and develop a scholarship opportunity to attract students from underrepresented groups to Marshall, while coordinating activities with the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the John Deaver Drinko Academy and Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. He previously worked at MU and is currently a professor of history at College of Southern Maryland. He earned a master’s and doctoral degrees from Ohio State University. Welcome back to MU and Huntington.
GRADS: Six Barboursville residents graduating from Marshall University were among the more than 1,800 named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, including Natosha Dawn Brandon, regents bachelor of arts, cum laude; Natalie Kate Chapman, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude; Rachel Lynn Kraschnewski, bachelor of science; Dylan Andrew Lowe, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Noah Michael Mullens, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude; and Ian Patrick Waddell, bachelor of science, summa cum laude. To qualify for this achievement, students must have a 3.3 or better grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
RECOGNIZED: Todd Nelson, Realtor and former president of Milton Rotary Club, was named West Virginia Rotarian of the Year following his recognition for his commitment to community service and his ability to carry on service during the recent pandemic. The Milton resident has been with the club since 2018.
BAPTISMS: Two individuals were baptized in July at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They are Landon DeHart and Caitlyn Harkless. May they continue to follow the Lord and lead others into the kingdom.
CHUCKLE: A man who smelled like booze sat down on a bench next to a priest. The man’s tie was stained, his face was plastered with red lipstick and a half-empty bottle of gin was sticking out of his torn coat pocket. He opened his newspaper and began reading. After a few minutes the man turned to the priest and asked, “Say Father, what causes arthritis?” The priest replies, “My son, it’s caused by loose living, being with wicked, too much alcohol, contempt for your fellow man, and lack of a bath.” The man muttered in response, “Well, I’ll be darn,” then returned to his paper. The priest, thinking about what he had said, nudged the man and apologized. “I’m very sorry. I didn’t mean to come on so strong. How long have you had arthritis?” The man answered, “I don’t have it, Father. I was just reading here that the Pope does.”