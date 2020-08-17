Community News
LISTED: Five Barboursville residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University. They include Zachariah Backus, pre-communication sciences and disorders; Chase Childress, biology; Morgan Christian, biochemistry; Benjamin Norton, pre-engineering; and Brooklyn Thomas, nursing. To earn this distinction, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
FOOD DRIVE: State Electric Supply Co. Wellness Committee sponsors a back-to-school food drive. Tuesday, Aug. 18, is the deadline for dropping off individually packaged items at any of the available locations. However, a collection truck/van is present at the State Electric Huntington location for donations and drive-by donations. Needed items include juice boxes, fruit cups, cereals, oatmeal, breakfast bars, snacks, soups and pasta meals. To locate a donation drop-off, visit www.stateelectric.com.
OFFICERS: New officers for Barboursville Lions Club were recently installed. They include Joe Weber, president; Jan Roe, secretary; Kitty Kelly Smoot, treasurer; Tom Burman, membership chairperson; Larry Poynter, service chairperson; and Leland Steele, marketing/communications chairperson. Board of directors’ members are Becky Howard, program coordinator; Lib Ciccolella, club LCIF coordinator; Charles Buzzard, lion tamer; Bernice Hesson, tail twister; and Jack McKenna, director.
SHOW: The 56th recital with 75 participants from Nancy’s School of Dance was conducted but was a little different with the COVID-19 pandemic in place. Instead of the traditional in-person show, the event was a virtual performance with social distancing and wearing masks filmed at Brickhouse Cardio in Proctorville, Ohio. Each student was provided a DVD of the event.
GRADS: Thirty-one Wayne County residents were among the more than 800 graduating from the summer and fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters at Ashland Community and Technical College. Graduates included Kayla Renae Baisden, Benjamin Dillon and Sherry Lynn Ramey, all of Crum; Eddie Matthew White of East Lynn; Austin Gage Anderson, Karin Jean Bailey, Brittany Dawn Berry, Sabrina Jane Booten, Adriana Bella Casdorph, Shelby Pack, Emily Marie Roman, Olen Randall Thompson and Steven Vanhoose, all of Fort Gay; Marissa Dawn Thompson of Genoa; and Emma Faye Pritchard of Wayne; Bethann Ekers, Brittany Taylor Pack and Tiffany Ann Plybon, all of Prichard; Joseph Aaron Reynolds, Ashton Summer Welker and Kyra Machelle Wickline, all of Lavalette; Tucker Daniel Ball, Nichelle Campbell, Ryan P. Chappell, Zachary Tate Davis, Brianna Lynn Hale, Erin Renee Hale, Julien Edward Holley, Levi Nathaniel Lucas, Whitney Rose Reynolds and Allison Nicole Spears, all of Lavalette.
COMEDIAN: Yakov Smirnoff, an iconic comedian, movie star and best-selling author earning a doctorate degree in leadership from Pepperdine University, is presented through a livestream event at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25. Call 606-324-0007.
54TH: Aubrey and Mary Margaret King recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Here’s hoping this Huntington couple had a super day.
CHUCKLE: After examining his patient, the doctor said, “I’m concerned. The skin ointment that I prescribed for you last month hasn’t been doing the job. You’ve been using it, haven’t you?” “No, doctor,” the patient said. “The directions say ‘apply locally,’ and I’ve been out of town on business for the past four weeks.”