BLOOD: Kentucky Blood Center offers a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at King’s Daughters Family Care Center, 100 Bellefonte Drive, Grayson. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Contact 800-775-2522 or kybloodcenter.org.
LISTED: Taylor Owen of Hurricane, West Virginia, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Taylor graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CONCERT: The Spirit of the South Tour comes to Ashland Riverfront Park Saturday, Aug. 7. The show, beginning at 6 p.m., features three bands, followed by an all-star jam. Featured are Blackberry Smoke, Alllman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers. Tickets are $39.99. VIP tickets are also available. Contact paramountartscenter.com.
PAGEANT: Divisions from babies and up to age 19 are featured in the Miss Flame Pageant offered Aug. 28 at Harvest Church of God Life Center, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Entry fee is $40. Call Glorious Hensley, 606-739-4512, or Gail Sammons, 606-739-5277.
MEET: Tasty Reads Book Club hosts its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Cicada Books and Coffee. The book, “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes” by Ronni Lundy, James Beard award winner, is discussed. Copies of the book are available at Cabell County Public Library or bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Individual small bites and complimentary coffee/water are provided by The Wild Ramp.
SALE: Huntington Museum of Art conducts a “Fine Art Sale” of pastels by Leo Dolice, noted American artist and winner of numerous awards, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8. Works not sold beforehand are available to view and purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. An online sale goes live at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at www.hmoa.org on the Fine Art Sale page under the Join Us tab. A portion of proceeds benefits the museum. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
GRADS: Seven Huntingtonians were among more than 4,800 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the spring semester. They include John Cross, master of sports administration from the university’s College of Business; Hannah Feeley and Valerie Marshall, associate in applied science (associate in nursing) from College of Health Sciences and Professions; Emaleigh Gallinger, Virginia Marshall and Michael MacCourtney, bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Mahayla Schreiber, associate in applied science (equine studies), Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
PARTY: The KidX Club hosts a back-to-school party from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the JCPenney Court at Ashland Town Center. Hands-on activities include games, craft stations and more.
EXHIBIT: “Jesse Thornton Photography and Paintings” exhibit is displayed Sunday, Aug. 8, through Sept. 13 at French Art Gallery, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Olivia Frye, Jake Sharp, Butch Edwards, Tina Edgar, Paisley Marie Ratliff turns 4.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Mindy Backus, Mike and Angie Bailey, Aug. 2.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Five couples in the local area have celebrated recent wedding anniversaries within the past two months. They include Duane and Joan Hopkins, 54th, July 15; Don and Donna DeBord, 62; Don and Grace Gosselin and Joanna and Charles Brown, both 55; Aida and Pete Ramella, 58th. May God bless them with many more happy years together.
CHUCKLE: Kelly and some friends were discussing their dads. “My dad is like Joseph,” she said. “He did the laundry while Mom was sick, and now I have a coat of many colors.”